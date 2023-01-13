The historic Georgetown bridge nears completion, but some work remains, said city engineer Eddie Hightower.
“This project is almost completely done with this part of town,” Hightower said. “The main thing people are going to want to hear about is the repaving of the road, which unfortunately in lieu of the cold weather will have to be postponed until April at the least or until warmer weather allows us.”
In addition to the repaving project, cosmetic improvements such as clean up around the sides of the bridge and adding new plantings. Handrails and a security gate will be placed near the road entrance of the water plant. Landscaping around the area will be the focus for now on the bridge, he said.
Rerouting won’t be necessary until the new paving is under way sometime in April.
“This is all just ‘Phase One’ and we’re getting the funding for its construction through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant, with it being funded through the state,” Hightower said. “The state gives 80 percent of the money for proceeds and the city of Georgetown puts up the last 20 percent.
This will also be funding ‘Phases Two and Three.’ We’ll be heading west on 460 to complete sidewalk improvement along a majority of the left side of the road ending at the Elizabeth Street entrance, and about 3/4 of the way on the right side of the street due to lack of road space.”
Retaining walls and repairing storm water drainage are being planned for the sidewalks proper construction, he said. The sidewalk repair will be made no later than 2024, depending upon state funding, Hightower said.
“We’re in the final punch list, and right now all we’re waiting on is the (asphalt) plants to open up again so that the road repaving can be worked on and finished,” Hightower said. “I do also want to personally thank our community on their continued patience, I know it has been bothersome with the lengthiness of the last roadwork project.
“I do hope you’ll all bear with me again on this and if anybody has any questions or suggestions please feel free to reach out to me and I’ll try my best to work something out.”
Overhead electrical wiring alongside the bridge is on schedule in a few years, he said.