Fava’s restaurant is on the market.
The historic restaurant has been in the Gruchow family for over 20 years. Along with Fava’s, the Gruchows have owned Biancke’s in Cynthiana since 2019.
Both stores are up for sale, but the Gruchows don’t want the community to worry. Their plan: only sell one.
“We love both communities,” said owner Jon Gruchow. “That’s the reason we didn’t just pick one store to sell.”
Whichever store sells first, Gruchow says, they will embrace the other community. They just want to scale back and reduce stress, he said.
“COVID was probably the major factor,” he said. “People don’t realize how much it’s affected—even the shutting down part—but it’s affected so much from getting supplies. Every week it’s a struggle to even get food in here.”
With 70 employees between the two restaurants, Gruchow said finding employees is tough.
“It’s just been a challenge of that and us getting up in age where we feel like we want to—I retired once from Toyota and (Kim Gruchow) retired from the hospital already—and we just feel like we want to do a little bit of retirement stuff and we want to scale back a little bit,” he said.
Fava’s has a place in Gruchow’s heart. Jeni Gruchow, Jon’s mom, ran Fava’s for 16 years with her husband, Howard.
“This one has a little more sentimental value to us because it’s been in our family for over 20 years,” Jon said. “(Biancke’s), we just fell in love with the people in Cynthiana.”
Kim Gruchow remembers growing up and working at Fava’s throughout college.
“I worked here a little bit through—while I was in college—and he worked here and helped his mom quite a bit,” Kim said. “So, the family business has a very big place in our hearts.”
Community support in both Georgetown and Cynthiana has been palpable, she said. The Gruchows are putting it in God’s hands, she said.
“If we don’t sell either of them, we’ll still be doing what we’re doing,” Jon said. “We’re not guaranteed to sell anything, especially with the way the world is now, it’s not a guarantee we can sell them. But, we’re just trying to reduce a little bit of the stress in our personal lives.”
The diner-style restaurant seats 90 guests where Biancke’s, a full-service restaurant serves 300, Jon said. He expects both restaurants to set sales records this year.
“We feel like, if we can get the right person in either place, it would be a great opportunity for somebody young that could do it to really thrive,” Jon said.
The Gruchows appreciate the core employees who have kept the stores running, they said. Some employees have been working at either restaurant for close to 20 years or more.
“Some of my favorite memories, Jon’s mom (Jeni) was eclectic, and she decorated this place, and she did it for herself and her husband,” Kim said. “My father-in-law, Howard, he loved Mickey and Minnie Mouse, so she had a huge display of that.”
“The glasses she had—all the coffee mugs—come from customers over the years,” Jon said chiming in. “They would travel different places and bring her back a coffee mug. She made a big collection on the walls there.”
Jeni was the one who built the community support around Fava’s, he said.
“She loved the community too, and you could just tell it,” Kim said. “I think that’s what I love, was her love for the community. And, of course, she was a great cook.”
Both Fava’s and Biancke’s were opened by Italian immigrants, the Gruchows said.
Started in 1910 as a confectionery by Louie and Susie Bertolini, Fava’s has seen several owners including George Jones, Faye Fletcher, and Jeni and Howard Gruchow.
Fava’s has been in the same building since it opened in 1910 and Biancke’s has been in its current building since the 1930’s, Jon said. The floor and ceiling are original to the downtown diner.
“We just want (the community) to know, with everything happening and us getting up in age, we are going to semi-retire,” he said. “We want to sell (Fava’s) to somebody who is going to keep it thriving like it is—that loves the community.”
With both Fava’s and Biancke’s, the Gruchows hope to find someone who will keep the community and family aspect of each restaurant alive.
