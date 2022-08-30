As discussions about the projected $9 million plus renovation of Georgetown’s City Hall drew to a close, council member Mark Showalter paused and haltingly asked the question.
“If we do nothing, what is likely to happen (to the building),” he said.
Elizabeth Hunt of Lord, Aeck & Sargent, the firm overseeing the renovation project, paused before answering.
“It’ll continue to decline,” she said, noting portions of the 133-year-old building’s foundation have already started to crumble, creating a potential hazard.
During the Aug. 22 meeting, Hunt led city officials through prospective plans, suggested finishings and potential challenges to renovating City Hall. Among the highlights would be turning the top floor into usable space. The area is difficult to reach now, so much so that even little of it can be used for storage.
At the conclusion, Hunt said the projected construction costs would be $5.8 million, but that would climb to $7.6 million once permits and drawings are included. The city had estimated the total cost at $9 million plus, which would include furnishings.
“This is doable,” Prather said upon hearing the cost projections.
City Hall, which was built in 1888-89, has been in need of a renovation and repair for some time, Prather said. One of the Prather administration’s priorities has been to renovate the historic building, which has structural issues including leaks, limestone crumbling around the foundation and bricks sometimes falling from higher points on the building jeopardizing people below.
Because of the building’s historic importance, the city is seeking a historic tax credit from the Kentucky Heritage Council, which could cover as much as 20 percent of the “permanent” structures. The city is hopeful it will receive between $1-to-$5 million in tax credits, but that will depend upon the number of applicants statewide and Georgetown’s actual application, Hunt said. The credits will not be announced until April of next year, she said.
The final projections for the project are expected later this fall, with the actual renovation set to begin in November. The city’s services have been moved through the community, including city council meetings now being held at the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services (GMWSS) administration building at 1000 West Main St.
The renovation is expected to take two years to complete.
In other business, the city council:
—Accepted a check from State Sen. Damon Thayer and Rep. Phillip Pratt on behalf of the Kentucky General Assembly for $5 million on behalf of GMWSS to build a water storage tank in the Payne Depot area. The storage tank will hold 3.75 million gallons of water and will service 1,700 residents, as well as provide better fire protection for the area, said Chase Azevedo, GMWSS general manager.
The General Assembly had a surplus of funds, so Thayer contacted Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington who suggested funding the water tank.
“We have so many needs,” Prather said. “Our greatest thanks.”
GMWSS is owned by the city.
—A baby box has been approved for the Not Alone Pregnancy Center. The box, leased through Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Inc., will include a plague honoring late city council member Marvin Thompson, who started the Not Alone Pregnancy center with his wife, Rita.
A baby box is a place where a baby, typically a newborn, can be left/abandoned anonymously but is safe and secure and is a location where the baby will be found and cared for.
—Approved the sale of 13.2 acres of land in Lanes Run Business Park for a prospective industry. The name of the industry is being withheld pending final approval of contracts.
