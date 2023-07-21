This weekend, generations will come together to celebrate heritage and family at the Letcher-Hawkins family reunion, said Obie Taylor. Taylor is working to organize the three day event, of which he describes as having historical value.
“One of the main reasons why it’s important for not just myself but all of us is for our children to be able to understand where they came from, who their family members are, the accomplishments that we have done not only for Georgetown but for this country,” Taylor said.
The Letcher family came to Scott County over 150 years ago as slaves, and with research, the family has narrowed down the family that owned their relatives as slaves to a group of 21 slave owners, Taylor explained.
“We were slaves in Letcher County, and we took a 150 mile walk to Scott County,” he said. Thomas Letcher was born here in Scott County and from that point on, we go to us.”
The event consists of numerous events throughout the weekend, including those that work to remember family members that have passed through an ancestral balloon release, Taylor explained.
“That’s where we write on a balloon for people that we may recall that have passed, recognizing the ones that went before us that we didn’t ever meet,” he said. “For example, my grandmother, she passed (away) in 1968 and I was born in 1969 … I never had an opportunity to meet my grandmother. However, this gives me an opportunity to write a message to her and release it.”
Newborns, college and high school graduates and those still pursuing higher education will also be recognized, Taylor said.
“Historically we weren’t allowed to read, so we like to make sure that we have the opportunity to impart some of our family scruples into our children’s wealth,” he explained.
The events on Saturday will be hosted at the Ed Davis Learning Center, “right where most of us grew up in Boston,” Taylor said. The area just two streets over was once family property, “So individuals will be able to see the actual land that we were at one point for almost 100 years,” he continued.
A proclamation from Mayor Bernie Jenkins will also be made at the event welcoming over 100 family members from at least six states, Taylor said.
The impact of the event is twofold, Taylor said, both on the community and their family.
“From a community standpoint, there has been a lot of changes in the Boston area,” he said. “Georgetown has grown over the last 54 years that I know of … we want to be able to have the community understand the contributions of the Letcher family and how we can continue to grow and improve Scott County.”
Taylor is working on a newsletter that will list over 600 family members and their relationship to the family patriarch, Thomas Letcher, he said.
“That is knowledge I want to pass on to our family members that do not have that information, that may solely be 80 years old and say, ‘I’m related to someone but never knew how,” or didn’t even know they we related at all, for example,” Taylor said.