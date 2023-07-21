This weekend, generations will come together to celebrate heritage and family at the Letcher-Hawkins family reunion, said Obie Taylor. Taylor is working to organize the three day event, of which he describes as having historical value. 

“One of the main reasons why it’s important for not just myself but all of us is for our children to be able to understand where they came from, who their family members are, the accomplishments that we have done not only for Georgetown but for this country,” Taylor said. 

Recommended for you