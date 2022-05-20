A new historical marker documenting the journey of the Marquis de Lafayette was unveiled in Scott County at Great Crossing Baptist Church Sunday, May 15.
Local historical groups, including the Scott County Historical Society, and the Lafayette Trail organization participated in the event which featured speakers Lindsey Apple, Rev. Ben Perkins of Great Crossing Baptist Church and French historian Julien Icher from the Lafayette Trail.
The Marquis de Lafayette, often referred to simply as “Lafayette”, was a French nobleman who came to America to fight in the Revolutionary War. He is credited with securing French aid for the revolutionaries, without which many scholars believe the revolution would have failed. Fayette County is one of many counties and cities named after him. In 1825 Lafayette returned to America on a two-year farewell tour of the nation that brought him through Kentucky where he dined in Georgetown at the home of Richard M. Johnson. Johnson later served as the ninth vice president of the United States and is notable for his association with the Choctaw Academy.
The Lafayette Trail organization is working to place markers along Lafayette’s journey across the eastern United States in order to introduce Lafayette to communities across the nation. According to the organization’s website its goal is to “educate the public about the national significance of Lafayette’s Tour and to promote a broader understanding of Lafayette’s numerous contributions to American independence and national coherence”
“To me it’s significant because Lafayette was a hero of the American Revolution,” said Julien Icher of the Lafayette Trail. “And all these years later, he comes back, and he visits parts of the country that were not states at the time, and so how do they relate in these new states to the American Revolution, the founding movement of this nation...Well, they have a chance with Lafayette to welcome a living representative of the American Revolution...he comes here, he comes to Kentucky, he comes to Scott County.”
Markers and monuments, especially those relating to the confederacy, have been under increasing scrutiny from minority groups and academics who cite disparities in representation and problems with symbolism. In Minnesota, pioneer monuments, especially those on former Native American lands, have been subject to vandalism and calls for their removal. Across the world historic preservationists have been tasked with finding ways to increase interpretation of historic sites and have begun to incorporate digital media to do so.
The Lafayette Trail website uses video, interactive maps, and social media to provide additional information about Lafayette, his contributions, and his farewell tour beyond what could be included in a physical marker. Their videos and hashtag, #ftf (Follow the Frenchmen) connect Lafayette’s story across the country and provide additional context to the physical markers.
In one video Icher discusses Lafayette’s stay at James Madison’s home Montpelier where the two men discussed religion and slavery — a dialog Icher said is significant to American history because Lafayette was an open abolitionist while many of the founding fathers supported the institution of slavery.
The ceremony was not intended to idealize Lafayette or Richard Johnson but to call attention to Lafayette’s role in the Revolutionary War and Johnson’s significance in national and state politics of the time, said Bill Robinson, president of the Scott County Historical Society.
“America remains a work in progress and an accurate awareness of our history helps us to evaluate the present and then aid in our attempts to shape the future,” Robinson said.
The marker is an important way of recognizing the national context of the American Revolution and promoting international relations, he said.
“Without the help of the French, including individual volunteers like Lafayette and the French government, the world history would have been extremely different,” he said.
The Scott County Historical Society is currently working with the Kentucky Transportation Authority on relocating other markers in Scott County to make them more visible and accessible to the public. The organization meets once a month at the Georgetown and Scott County Museum and also offers a spring historical scavenger hunt during the month of March.
For more information on the Lafayette Trail and the “Follow the Frenchmen” programs visit thelafayettetrail.org.
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.