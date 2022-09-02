Democratic nominee Charlie Hoffman has officially withdrawn as a candidate for Scott County Judge-Executive.
Hoffman withdrew Wednesday, according to Amber Hoffman, elections coordinator for the Scott County Clerk’s Office. Hoffman is a former state representative and fiscal court magistrate.
Hoffman’s withdrawal leaves incumbent Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington as the only candidate for that office that will be on the November ballot. Official write-in candidates have until Oct. 28 to file for the November election, Amber Hoffman said.
Hoffman could not be reached for an explanation for his withdrawal.