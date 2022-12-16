Individuals struggling with addiction and drug dependance are faced with a multitude of relapse triggers during the holiday season, said Scott Turner, chairperson of Scott Countians Against Drugs (SCAD) and the county’s Kentucky Agency for Substance Abuse Policy (KY-ASAP) group.
Although these conditions don’t become worse during this time of year, triggers can make it more difficult to maintain abstinence, said Turner.
“There is research that indicates that this is a time of year where many people do relapse,” he said.
Holidays can be difficult for anyone but adding addiction to the equation can lend itself to an increased struggle, said Turner.
“The holidays are often not just a time of joy. Holidays can be difficult for anyone, for a whole variety of reasons,” said Turner. “The first Christmas without a loved one, through death or divorce or being geographically isolated. When you put addiction on top of that, there can be a lot more triggers and the effect of those triggers can be ‘flipped,’ which is more of a momentary lapse of one’s abstinence to full blown relapse.”
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, 85% of individuals recovering from substance abuse disorders (SUDs) will eventually relapse within a year following treatment. Men are more likely to relapse than women, reports the agency, and only 25% of men remain sober following treatment.
Community efforts to help individuals experiencing these conditions include a number of programs and groups, such as Georgetown police’s Angel Program, said Turner.
“The Angel Program is one that allows people who are still in active addiction — can come to the police department, safely give up their syringes and drugs without fear of being prosecuted for that,” said Turner. “Then, they are offered a variety of services which can include a connection with assessment, transportation to a treatment facility, referrals to housing sources, and then ongoing follow up.”
Others include the county’s Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL), KY-ASAP, SCAD, and prescription drug drop boxes located throughout the area.
A number of actions can be taken by individuals suffering from drug dependence to prevent relapse during the holidays, said Turner. These include formulating an “escape plan” for events involving alcohol and any other substances present, a struggle some do not understand, said Turner.
“Sometimes people who are not in recovery don’t really understand how difficult that can be,” he said.
“Rewriting” your holiday story by speaking with a sober friend or treatment sponsor about the emotions and expectations relating to the season and how those may have changed is a way to combat triggers, said Turner.
“Just that exercise can cause one to feel more empowered, more able to resist temptation or how to respond differently to those triggers,” he said.
Helping others can also be effective in regulating triggers, including donating time and energy to a cause, said Turner. Understanding that small mistakes, such as accidentally drinking alcohol at an event, are not instances of relapse is important to recovery and managing triggers, said Turner. Another step individuals may take during this time is to ultimately turn to treatment.
Ultimately, avoiding relapse as well as feelings of failure when relapse occurs is also important for successful abstinence, said Turner.