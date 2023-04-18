Jesse Rathbun will be one of 62 veterans flying to Washington D.C. with Honor Flight Kentucky on April 22. The flight will leave Bluegrass Airport after a 6:30 a.m. sendoff.
This event is being put on by Honor Flight Kentucky as a way to thank veterans for their service.
“Honor Flight Network is a national nonprofit organization comprised of independent hubs working together to achieve the Honor Flight mission,” according Honor Flight’s website. “In furtherance of this common goal, we have the enormous privilege of showing our nation’s veterans the appreciation and honor they deserve.”
Rathbun served two tours during the Vietnam War and has been waiting for five years to be a part of an Honor Flight, said Marilyn Rathbun.
Rathbun served 22 years in the United States Navy as a Hospital Corpsman. He also served 20 years as an information specialist for the same branch.
“Hospital Corpsmen provide direct support to Navy and Marine Corps commands, squadrons, battalions and units,” according to the United States Navy website. “Hospital Corpsmen deploy in support of combat operations, disaster relief, and humanitarian assistance missions, providing the best care our nation can offer ashore and afloat.”
Serving in the Navy was both a challenge and a privilege, Jesse said.
Honor Flight Kentucky has been flying veterans to Washington D.C. to visit monuments and memorials since 2014, Retired Brigadier General Ben Adams with Honor Flight Kentucky said. Over 800 veterans have flown with the group.
Veterans from across the state will be a part of the honor flight, Adams said.
“Once we get to DC, we will de-board, get on the busses and go to several memorials,” he said.
Veterans will visit memorials like: Iwo Jima, World War II, Vietnam and Korean War. They will finish with a visit to the Pentagon.
The group will also make their way over to Arlington National Cemetery where four of the honor flight participants will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider, Adams said.
At the airport in D.C., veterans will also do a mail call, and return to Lexington around 9 p.m.
“It truly is an emotional event for every veteran that comes back,” Adams said. “Especially for Vietnam Veterans.”
For Rathbun, the Honor Flight is the welcome home he never received, he said.
To volunteer, visit honorflightky.org and sign up by clicking the “volunteer” tab.