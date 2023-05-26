Spirit in the Bluegrass, a two-and-a-half-day bluegrass music festival that follows after the long-running Festival of the Bluegrass is coming to the Kentucky Horse Park June 8 through 10.
“(Festival of the Bluegrass) was a festival I attended from when I was 10 years old to, I don’t know if I ever missed one,” said Spirit in the Bluegrass Festival Organizer Sam Carr. “It was just a part of Bluegrass.”
With the history of Festival of the Bluegrass being on the grounds of the Horse Park and the festival being like “a family reunion,” Carr hopes to keep some of the traditions from Festival of the Bluegrass alive with Spirit in the Bluegrass, but ultimately model the festival after SamJam in Ohio.
With that, Carr hopes to bring in a younger audience.
“I think (Spirit in the Bluegrass) is something for everyone,” he said.
Music will be a mix of traditional and progressive Bluegrass, Carr said. The lineup includes Seldom Scene, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Wolfpen Branch, The Travelin’ McCourys, No Joke Jimmy’s, The Goodwin Brothers and more.
Spirit in the Bluegrass and SamJam are Carr and partner Rick Greene’s two biggest festivals, Carr said.
“We’re involved in a lot of different things,” he said. “We’re not all Bluegrass, but that is our main thing. These other (festivals) are a mixture.”
Organizing Spirit in the Bluegrass took two years, Carr said.
“It’s a large undertaking, and if it weren’t for sponsors and people who help and volunteer, it just (doesn’t) happen,” he said. “You have gotta have some luck with it and you’ve gotta have a community that really wants something special to happen.”
Tipsy Cow will host a “kickoff” event June 7 for Spirit in the Bluegrass, Carr said. Turning Ground will be performing.
Thursday, June 8, the main stage will open at 6 p.m. at Spirit in the Bluegrass.
To keep up with the festival, follow Spirit in the Bluegrass on Facebook.