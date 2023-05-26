Spirit in the Bluegrass, a two-and-a-half-day bluegrass music festival that follows after the long-running Festival of the Bluegrass is coming to the Kentucky Horse Park June 8 through 10.

“(Festival of the Bluegrass) was a festival I attended from when I was 10 years old to, I don’t know if I ever missed one,” said Spirit in the Bluegrass Festival Organizer Sam Carr. “It was just a part of Bluegrass.” 

