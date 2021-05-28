The world is dropping hints of a welcome return to normalcy everywhere lately, and the revival of a Memorial Day weekend classic in Scott County and surrounding communities is one of the surest signs yet.
After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Horsey Hundred – a long-distance bicycle ride with multiple, picturesque routes throughout the Bluegrass region – is a tradition renewed.
Five routes will head east from event headquarters at Brooking Park in Georgetown between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday, with four shorter (but still demanding and eye-catching) sojourns leaving west from the same location in the same time frame Sunday.
Now, the bad news, if you’re a procrastinator: Registration is closed.
In 2019, the Horsey Hundred drew what was hailed as a record throng of more than 2,700 cyclists. This year’s preregistration was capped at 1,000, with the stipulation that more spots could be added, state and local health ordinances permitting.
Regardless of the final number, it is a large delegation of riders that will be sharing the narrow two-lane highways spoking away from the city with holiday weekend traffic.
Motorists are advised to slow down and proceed with caution around packs of cyclists, large and small, which they are likely to encounter from early morning until late afternoon on both days.
Five different routes will leave Georgetown and make circuits of varying size through neighboring Bourbon County on Saturday.
That includes the namesake 100-mile route for the fittest and most adventurous souls. There are also shorter runs of 22, 45, 62 and 75 miles.
According to the Horsey Hundred web site, riders can expect to encounter covered bridges, rustic stone fences, apple orchards and of course countless equine farms. At least four of the seven designated rest stops on Saturday will be at historic churches in the area.
Sunday’s routes will head in the opposite direction and take riders into Frankfort, Stamping Ground and Midway.
It is hailed as the easier of the two days, but participants can still count on challenging distances of 25, 34, 46 and 74 miles.
Ice cream and food trucks will welcome the cyclists back to town upon completing their routes.
The Horsey Hundred has been an institution in the region since 1978, when Bluegrass Cycling Club chose Kentucky Horse Park as the central location for its maiden voyage.
In the early days, there were 50 and 100-mile routes with maps provided, but the road markings and rider support were a far cry from what the event has evolved into today.
Midway College took over as host site in 1980, hosting 200 cyclists at the end of its three-year run. The event was relocated to Georgetown College in 1983 and has been entrenched in Scott County ever since.
Participants in 2019 hailed from as far away as Canada, Great Britain and New Zealand.
For more information about the Horsey Hundred, including maps and route details, go to horseyhundred.com.
