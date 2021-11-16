Over 450 people visited the Scott County Public Health Department Friday, to receive booster vaccines, as well as the first opportunity for children ages 5-11 to receive their vaccines.
“We had a pretty consistent day, but it really picked up after school hours,” said Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director.
The majority of people were receiving a booster vaccines, but there were a good number of children, she said. Scott County Schools officials said they were pleased with the number of children who received vaccines Friday. The extended hours allowed many teachers to receive their booster shots, school officials said.
The number of confirmed COVID cases in Scott County swelled last week after several weeks of declining numbers, according to WEDCO statistics. Last week, some 180 new cases were identified by WEDCO, including 119 under the age of 40. There was a slight uptick in hospitalizations, although the patients did not seem as ill or their stay in the hospital was not as long as previous weeks, Miller said.
“We’re not seeing hospitalizations every single day,” she said.
The approaching cold weather is a concern, so people must remain vigilant and continue to take precautions, she said.
The county’s COVID death toll has grown to 55, according to WEDCO. The most recent deaths were a 63 year-old male and 78-year-old female. Both were unvaccinated, WEDCO reports.
The Scott County Public Health Department will continue to extend its Friday COVID Clinic hours from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. vaccines will be available for children ages, 5-11, booster vaccines and anyone who may wish to take their first-time vaccine. COVID testing will be held Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. with drive-through testing on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. The health department is located at 300 East Washington St in Georgetown.
