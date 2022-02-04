Hospitalizations remain high, but there are some indications Scott County’s latest COVID-19 surge may be finally ebbing.
January was by far Scott County’s most active month since the pandemic began with some 5,381 confirmed cases. That was on the heels of an active December which recorded 1,198 cases. December and January have been Scott County’s most active months during the 22-month pandemic. Through Feb. 2, Scott County has recorded 17,885 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a number that most health experts believe is under-reported because of home tests and some testing sites do not report results. Even so, almost 40 percent of the county’s confirmed cases during the 22-month pandemic have occurred during the past 60 days.
It is still early, but through two days in February the numbers have dropped to 230 confirmed cases — still high but much lower than almost any two-day period in January. Even so, there have been seven hospitalizations over those two days, including a pair of two-month old babies. The other five hospitalizations involved three people who were partially vaccinated, a fourth who was fully vaccinated and one person who was unvaccinated.
Just in the past few months, young people seem to be the ones most infected, but the deaths are almost exclusively older individuals. Scott County’s pandemic death toll has risen to 88. Some 63 of the 230 February cases involve victims younger than 18 years of age, and 72 are between the ages of 18 and 40. The two age groups account for almost 61 percent of the total cases, but five of the month’s seven hospitalizations are 57 years of age or older. The two other hospitalizations are the babies.
“Nationally, we are seeing a downward trend,” said Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director. “Our hospitalizations are still up, and we are still seeing steady cases, maybe a few less, but not much to count on. Locally, our hospitalizations are still up and scary.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.