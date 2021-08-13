Georgetown Community Hospital is experiencing an increase in COVID patients in both inpatient and in the emergency room, said hospital CEO William Haugh.
“GCH has more COVID patients now than we have ever had earlier in the year,” Haugh said.
The hospital’s COVID unit is full, which was originally 10 beds, but has been expanded. On Monday, the hospital experienced the most COVID admissions since the pandemic began and there has been at least one additional hospitalization since then, according to data released by the WEDCO Health District.
Through the first 11 days of August, there has been 375 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Scott County, pushing the 7-day incident rate to 56. The daily incident rate is a formula using the number of confirmed COVID cases using a community’s population. The county’s current 7-day incident rate is among its highest since the pandemic began, health officials said.
Of the 375 confirmed cases in Scott County, 55 are under the age of 18 and 124 are under the age of 40. There is no information on the ages of those hospitalized, but officials have said the hospitalizations cross all ages, but tend to lean towards young people. The statistic offered by WEDCO is that 86 percent of the confirmed cases are unvaccinated, and that holds especially true for the hospitalizations.
“We are not testing for COVID right now, so these numbers reflect people who are symptomatic and ill,” said Dr. Crystal Miller, public health director for the WEDCO Health District. “With no testing, we really have no idea what the asymptomatic numbers may be. That’s what is scary.
“Based on all the data and the cases we are seeing, we are heading into some very dangerous times.”
Anyone who is in a large group or is going into any public area should probably wear a mask, even if vaccinated, Miller said. People who are vaccinated can still contract COVID, but statistics show their symptoms will be milder and less dangerous than anyone who is unvaccinated.
Scott County Schools has announced masks will be required for everyone in and entering a school building. During a speech Monday, Superintendent-Elect Billy Parker said the policy would be re-evaluated frequently, but the school board’s top priority is the safety and well being of its students and staff members.
Teachers will likely have the option for a booster shot around October. Last February, WEDCO held a vaccination clinic for school system employees, and plans are under way to provide another shot this fall.
