This weekend over 1,800 dogs descended on the Kentucky Horse Park for the Bluegrass Classic Dog Show. Canines of all shapes and sizes competed in conformation, obedience, rally, dock diving, trick dog, canine good citizen and FAST Cat classes. June Cohron, of Stuarts Draft Virginia, took a break from grooming on Thursday to talk to the News-Graphic about the show and her dogs, two Sealyham Terriers named Beezus and Charley.
“Every day is a different show. And what a lot of clubs do is they get together. And they have each show lasts just for one day. So tomorrow, there will be different judges. It’ll be the same people but judging different dogs because we won’t show the same dog to the same person this weekend. But the clubs get together to save money. And it also saves us money because we drove the camper down here. So we camp for five days. And we get to go to five different dog shows but we don’t have to buy more gas.”
Cohron said she attends shows on average once a month. “Dog shows are fun. It’s a fun way to do stuff with your pets” she said. Cohron and Beezus are working to earn points toward a championship title, which she said takes about a year of showing for the Sealyhams.
“We earn the title of champion so that we can say that this dog does live up to the written standard of Sealyham and then when somebody wants to buy puppies, you know what you’re getting- you’re gonna get a Sealyham that’s so tall, so wide, has the color like they’re supposed to and so on and so forth as opposed to just buying a dog off of Facebook marketplace.”
Beezus, whose registered name is Rosemont’s Drama Queen, is named after the Beezus and Romona books by Beverly Clearly because she was born around the time the celebrated children’s author passed away. She
took second place in her class on Thursday, which Cohron said is why she needs more grooming. “We got second place instead of first. So that’s why she’s on the grooming table to be made more attractive for tomorrow.”
Cohron has owned many different terriers over the years but now exclusively shows Sealyhams. “They’re very terrier-like, they’re determined, they’re powerful, they’re stubborn. They’re very, very good at ridding your home and farm of vermin. But of all of the terriers, the Sealyhams are the easiest to live with. They’re referred to as the clowns of the terrier group. They like to make you happy, and they like to make you smile.”
Cohron said Sealyhams will go to great lengths to make their owners laugh. “[Beezus’s] great grandmother is my agility competition dog. And one time she decided to run down the top of the tunnel instead of going through it. I laughed hysterically. I thought that was funny. It took me 30 minutes to un-train that behavior, because it made me happy and so she did it over and over.”
Cohron comes to the Bluegrass Classic every year where she has a friend in Lexington who also shows Sealyham Terriers. She said they work together to attend shows since points are based off of the number of dogs of the same breed competing in each class. She said outside the dog show, she enjoys watching the horse shows that go on at the park simultaneously and the local cuisine.
The Bluegrass Classic Dog Show is held every year at the Kentucky Horse Park on Labor Day weekend.