June Cohron, owner/handler, grooms her Sealyham Terrier Beezus at the Bluegrass Classic Dog Show.

 News-Graphic Photo By Brett Smith

This weekend over 1,800 dogs descended on the Kentucky Horse Park for the Bluegrass Classic Dog Show. Canines of all shapes and sizes competed in conformation, obedience, rally, dock diving, trick dog, canine good citizen and FAST Cat classes. June Cohron, of Stuarts Draft Virginia, took a break from grooming on Thursday to talk to the News-Graphic about the show and her dogs, two Sealyham Terriers named Beezus and Charley. 

“Every day is a different show. And what a lot of clubs do is they get together. And they have each show lasts just for one day. So tomorrow, there will be different judges. It’ll be the same people but judging different dogs because we won’t show the same dog to the same person this weekend. But the clubs get together to save money. And it also saves us money because we drove the camper down here. So we camp for five days. And we get to go to five different dog shows but we don’t have to buy more gas.”

