A proposed law may give school districts, including Scott County Schools, a larger pool of applicants for non-teaching jobs.
House Bill 32 passed the Kentucky House of Representatives Friday, giving school districts the option of hiring classified personnel, such as bus drivers and custodians without requiring a high school diploma or equivalent and provide the employee an opportunity to obtain one. The House vote was unanimous.
“There is a bus driver shortage,” said Scott County Schools Superintendent Billy Parker. “However, the dedication of our Transportation Department and hard work of our drivers has resulted in an improved outlook for Scott County Schools. For the past two years we were forced to have a bus route cancellation plan. Thankfully, we are no longer in this situation but other school districts still have to cancel routes because of the shortage.
“Across the board we are tight on staff, but the largest area of struggle is with custodians. Currently, 26 percent of our custodian positions are unfilled. A new partnership with an outside agency has addressed this need, but many openings still exist.”
Classified employees include support staff such as bus drivers, secretaries custodians, cafeteria workers and other employees who are not certified as teachers or administrators.
Rep. Kevin Jackson, R-Bowling Green, said the bill has an emergency clause to put it into effect immediately.
“Currently Warren County Public Schools has 100 classified openings, and this is just one example of our dire situation across the commonwealth,” the representative said. “The bill is not a cure-all, but it will help school districts that are already overwhelmed with staff shortages in nearly every classified staff area.
In a committee meeting, Jackson said the reasoning behind the bill was to give school districts “a wider pool of applicants” for open jobs. Another provision of the bill includes that if an employee without a high school diploma or equivalent wants to pursue that, the district will give them the opportunity to.
A bill co-sponsor, Rep. James Tipton, R-Taylorsville, commended Jackson’s work on the legislation. Tipton is the chairman of the House Education committee. He added that school districts are having issues with hiring both classified workers and certified workers, which include teachers.
“They are essential to making the daily operations of the school work, and I truly believe this is a positive step in the right direction,” Tipton said of classified workers.