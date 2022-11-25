There is no question at the very heart of Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services’ proposal for a 61 percent rate increase over a two-year period are two massive capital projects and two massive blunders by normally reputable vendors.
But other factors played a role in what must be one of the largest utility rate increases ever proposed.
In early 1990s, the Scott County Fiscal Court and Judge-Executive George Lusby decided to use the county’s multimillion dollar nest egg to lay water lines along every county road and into some undeveloped areas. At the time Lusby said he recognized growth was inevitable due to Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky and the county’s location between two major interstates, and the county had the funds available at that time. A deal was struck with GMWSS with the county paying 80 percent of the water lines and the utility paying 20 percent. Over time, the county has invested some $25 million in drinking water infrastructure with GMWSS retaining 100 percent of the customer base and the accompanying revenue.
That magnanimous gesture by the county enabled GMWSS to increase its customer base with little capital expense, and enable the utility to operate profitably without a rate increase.
Later, customers and members of the Georgetown City Council began to question GMWSS’ rates, comparing them to Kentucky-American Water. The rates between the two utilities were comparable, although GMWSS’ rates were slightly higher in some instances. Other Central Kentucky utilities were brought into the discussion and pressure was frequently applied during GMWSS budget proposals by council members to avoid any rate increase. In 1998, largely due to the county laying water lines, GMWSS actually decreased its rates from $14.94 to $14.54 for 2,000 gallons of water and sewer usage.
Six years later, in 2004, GMWSS increased its rate from $14.54 to $14.87 for 2,000 gallons of combined water and sewer usage. In 2007, GMWSS increased its rate for 2,000 gallons of water and sewer from $14.87 to $16.36. That was GMWSS’ last rate increase until 2019 when a five-year stepped rate structure was approved.
The water lines laid by the county provided enough infrastructure for the utility to manage during the early days of Scott County’s torrid population growth, and to do so without a rate increase or a major capital project — a situation encouraged by multiple city councils. It was not uncommon for a council member to suggest the budget would not be approved if it contained a rate increase. Meanwhile GMWSS took little action to prepare for what was a continuing trend of population growth.
At different points over the past three decades, GMWSS acquired underfunded and failing wastewater systems within Scott County, including systems in Stamping Ground and Sadieville. In each of those situations, the customer base was inadequate to provide adequate revenue support.
For two decades Scott County was among the state’s two fastest growing counties and Georgetown was one of the fastest growing cities, but the population growth eventually started to overwhelm GMWSS’ infrastructure around 2015. Maintenance on some GMWSS equipment and structures was lagging as wear began to show in critical locations.
In May, 2018, Chase Azevedo was hired as general manager to help GMWSS get a handle on what was taking place.
The GMWSS board has been typically known as a conservative group. Entering 2021, GMWSS’ debt ratio was about 11 percent, according to city figures. Before the two engineering errors at WWTP One and the miscalculations in the 2019 rate study, it was assumed GMWSS’ debt ratio would be around 80 percent with the two major projects — very high but manageable if everything went as planned.
Unfortunately, that did not happen.
The construction of Waste Water Treatment Plant One was billed, even at its early low projected cost, as the largest capital project in Georgetown history at $48.1 million. A short time later the project called South Sewer Extension down U.S. 25 to the Fayette-Scott county line was begun, at a estimated cost of $24.1 million. Even in the early days, the combined cost of these two projects was $72.2 million, an ambitious endeavor for a utility the size of GMWSS.
But the argument could be made — and was made by city leaders and utility officials — that both projects were necessary and critical to Georgetown and the utility’s future. Georgetown’s torrid growth over two plus decades was overwhelming GMWSS’ existing sewer capacity, forcing arbitrary decisions to be made on which developments proceed and which must wait, including the construction of a new Scott County High School, among other projects. At the county line were mobile home parks with failing package plants spewing raw sewage into Cane Run Creek, which feeds into Elkhorn Creek and Georgetown’s primary water supply.
An elaborate and complicated financing package was orchestrated by Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather using financing from private and public entities for the South Sewer Extension. That financing package included a $1.075 million grant originally given to the Scott County Fiscal Court by the state legislature to build a reservoir in the northern part of the county that ended when the U.S. Corps of Engineers refused to approve the project, $250,000 cash from the fiscal court, $475,000 from the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, $750,000 from a federal Clean Water Act grant, $250,000 from the City of Georgetown and a $1 million grant through the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA).
The remainder of the project — about $21.9 million — will be financed with a 30-year loan at a half-percent interest to Georgetown through KIA. Eventually the owners of Georgetown Mobile Estates will be responsible for about $5.7 million through privilege fees and a bond issue. GMWSS plans to recoup its initial investment of $14.66 million through user fees charged to the mobile home park tenants.
The South Sewer Project is progressing on schedule and the financing package remains in place.
Waste Water Treatment Plant Two, near Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky has been re-permitted to increase its sewer capacity. That project has been completed. At the same time Georgetown and TMMK renegotiated an agreement reducing the automobile plant’s sewer capacity and increasing the city’s sewer capacity. That agreement coupled with the expansion of WWTP Two enabled the sewer capacity to be increased at Lane’s Run Business Park and the surrounding area, and has been a factor in the location of several substantial industrial companies in recent years.
The construction of WWTP One, however, has struggled. About six months into the project, GMWSS officials began to question the size and thickness of walls under construction that were expected to withhold substantial amounts of water and sewage. Eventually, it was discovered an engineering error had been made and construction was halted for several months.
The error was made by GRW Engineers, Inc., according to GMWSS officials. GRW Engineers, Inc. was founded in 1964 in Lexington and now has eight Midwest locations, including Nashville and Indianapolis, according to its website. The firm had been involved in many similar projects as WWTP One, and had a sterling reputation.
Prather called the company, “blue chip.”
The error was catastrophic. Not only was valuable time lost in the construction, but the city brought in an outside engineering forensics firm to oversee the redesign of the plant. There was additional cost in materials. GRW Engineerings had an Errors and Omissions insurance policy of $5 million for the project, but the actual cost of the mistake far exceeded that total, according to utility and city officials. Since the errors were identified, the city and GRW Engineering, Inc have been in negotiations to determine a settlement, but so far there has been no agreement and the cost of the error continues to accumulate. The statute of limitations has not been identified by utility or city officials, but Georgetown will likely sue if an agreement is not reached.
To add insult to injury while trying to determine an actual cost of damages, the city learned GRW Engineering may not be held legally responsible for the “true” cost of construction. In other words, the cost of the project if the engineering had been correct from the start must be regarded as the true cost of the project, impacting and complicating negotiations.
There are other smaller GMWSS projects under way with an estimated cost of about $11.4 million. GMWSS has identified 83 capital improvement projects.
While the mayor projects are at the heart of the rate proposal, GMWSS faces other challenges going forward, Azevedo said.
“While long periods of no rate increases are great for customers and the community in the present moment, it does come at a cost at some point because of deferred maintenance on infrastructure,” Azevedo said. “A majority of GMWSS infrastructure is thought to be ‘young’ in terms of service life. However, every year, the amount of GMWSS infrastructure that is approaching the end of its useful service is starting to grow.
“Almost every project in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program deals with infrastructure renewal, not improvements for new development. The developer installs the initial infrastructure. However, when the infrastructure must be replaced, that cost is borne by customers. While GMWSS has always performed infrastructure replacements and maintenance renewal, GMWSS is now, for the first time in its history, facing infrastructure renewal on a much wider scale. GMWSS has never had to maintain a sinking fund for infrastructure renewal. However, in order to maintain service to our customers and regulatory compliance, GMWSS must consider systematic and planned infrastructure renewal and implement a supporting rate structure.”
GMWSS has a vetting process for its vendors. Before bids are accepted, possible vendors are asked to provide a Request for Qualifications (RFQ). The GMWSS board reviews the qualifications for each vendor and then narrows it down to a group from whom a bid is requested. The RFQ is designed specifically to determine if the firm is qualified to do the specific job.
For WWTP One, GRW Engineers was selected based upon submission of qualifications, proposal, references, performance on similar projects and firm personnel, said Azevedo.
GRW Engineers was involved in the 2019 rate study, as well, along with Environmental Rate Consultants.
“The 2019 Critical Needs Assessment and Rate Study was a separate project where GRW was selected as the ‘prime’ and Environmental Rate Consultants was a subcontractor to GRW,” Azevedo said in an email. “GRW performed the system assessment and developed the five-year Capital Improvements Program. Environmental Rate Consultants performed the rate study under GRW.
“The selection process for the 2019 Critical Needs Assessment and Rate Study was similar to the WWTP One procurement and vetting — qualifications, proposal, references, performance on similar projects and firm personnel. At the time of the award, GRW (and Environmental Rate Consultants) submitted the strongest Statement of Qualifications and Proposal on both projects.”
AS GMWSS grappled with the problems at WWTP One, other problems began to surface. Bond interest on the original bond for WWTP One was badly under calculated, cash flow was not what it should be and other financial factors forced accountants to start digging.
Baird was retained as the financial and bond advisor while NewGen Strategies and Solutions was hired as a rate consultant by GMWSS earlier this year. A review and re-assessment of the 2019 rate study and sometime in October and November the full magnitude of the errors within the 2019 study and its implications were identified, Azevedo said. The impact was roughly a $33.5 million error, according to GMWSS.
The resulting engineering errors and its associated costs plus the miscalculations within the 2019 rate study have dramatically altered GMWSS’ financial picture. The principal on the bond needed to finance the WWTP One project, GMWSS’ portion of the South Sewer Extension and its other smaller capital projects soared from $58.2 million estimated in the 2019 rate study to $96.3 million in the most recent 2022 rate study. Interest on such a bond issue at a current rate of 6.17 percent totals $115 million over the life of a 30-year bond.
The GMWSS board viewed eight options before deciding on the 39 percent rate increase Jan. 1, 2023 and 19 percent on Jan. 1, 2024. Six of the plans called for no immediate rate increases, but massive increases in 2024 and beyond ranging from 105 percent to 66 percent to 10 percent. The primary difference in the plans was the plan approved by the GMWSS board called for the greatest rate increases in years one and two with a 5 percent annual rate increase each year after. Most of the other plans required double digit rate increases at least through 2028.
The revenue projections were ugly. Under existing revenue streams, GMWSS falls almost $8 million short annually of being able to service its debt service.
Under the GMWSS rate proposal, its monthly water and sewer rates for 2,000 gallons — described as a “typical” household — falls at $36.01 into the upper tier among Central Kentucky utilities, but below Lexington, ($43.80), Lancaster ($42.07), Frankfort ($41.98), Stanton ($41.01, Richmond ($40.42) and Winchester ($38.55). Currently, GMWSS charges $25.91 for 2,000 gallons with only Paris at $19.36 lower in the Central Kentucky region, according to data supplied by GMWSS.
For customers who use 4,000 gallons of water and sewer, the proposed monthly rate jumps to the lead at $78.15 among Central Kentucky utilities. Lancaster ($77.15) and Winchester ($76.64) are close behind. Currently, GMWSS charges $56.23 for 4,000 gallons, close to the bottom with Paris at $36.10 the lowest.
Business and industrial customers using 6,000 gallons of water and sewer will feel the greatest pain under the GMWSS proposal. At a monthly proposed rate of $120.30, GMWSS would have the highest rate in Central Kentucky, well above Lancaster at $111.61 and Winchester at $109.34. Most Central Kentucky utility rates in this category are well below $100 monthly. Currently, GMWSS charges $86.55, which is in the middle of the 19 Central Kentucky utilities surveyed, according to GMWSS data.
Rates of some 195 utilities provided by the state for 5,000 gallons (residential) for water show GMWSS’ current rate at $35.33 below the state average of $44.55. Under the GMWSS 2023 proposal its rate would be above the state average at $49.11.
Rates for the same 195 utilities provided by the state using 5,000 gallons for sewer, again shows GMWSS’ current rate of $36.06 below the state average of $46.60. Under the GMWSS rate 2023 proposal its rate would be above the state average at $50.12.
Currently, GMWSS has 8,036 water customers and 5,822 sewer customers.