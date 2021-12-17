In the wake of the devastation caused by the EF4 tornadoes that hit western Kentucky on Dec. 10 many organizations have stepped up to offer assistance to the victims. Here are a few ways you can help:
Donate to relief funds:
—Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund- All donations are tax-deductible and can be made online at teamwkyrelieffund.ky.gov.
—Community Relief Funds- Send a check denoting the county (Graves, Warren, or Hopkins) in the memo section to: Independence Foundation c/o Western Kentucky Relief Fund
PO Box 988 Owensboro, KY 42302
—Kentucky Agricultural Relief Fund- Donations will be used to support farmers and agribusinesses in the affected areas
—Donate online at gofundme.com/kyagrelieffund
—Donate Blood: Go to redcrossblood.org to search for a blood drive near you.
—Donate Goods: The Georgetown Fire and Scott County Sherrif’s Departments have delivered several truckloads of donated goods delivered to affected communities.
Many organizations have websites with lists of items that are still needed.
The Mayfield-Graves Animal Shelter still needs kitten food, puppy food, and storage totes. https://www.facebook.com/MayfieldGravesCoAnimalShelter/
Bowling Green is accepting building materials, cleanup tools, and equipment at the Lowes in Bowling Green. https://www.bgky.org/announcements/1122
West KY Ag Relief has a list of fencing and farm supplies that are needed that can be dropped off in Mayfield, KY or Hopkinsville, KY mayfieldstrong.com
For updated lists of needs and volunteer opportunities visit https://www.bgky.org/announcements/1122 and mayfieldstrong.com.
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.