Scott County Schools will open Aug. 26 to in-person for five days per week instruction, said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub.
“My statement made a couple weeks ago stands,” Hub said. “In addition to in-person classes, parents who do not feel comfortable sending their children to school because of the coronavirus, we’ll be offering a virtual option as well as a pencil and paper option for students who need to stay home.”
Starting school in late August gives Scott County Schools an advantage, Hub said.
“There are 40 school districts (in Kentucky) that will start earlier than we do,” Hub said. “I have a close relationship with many of those superintendents, especially Warren and Oldham counties who will start school on Aug. 12 — a full two weeks before we do.
“It will be helpful for us to learn what happens to them so we can adjust. As far as what the Jefferson School District allegedly decided (all online to start the school year) and Fayette County may be considering, they are very different districts than we are.”
Masks will be required for students and school personnel, but there may be some variances, he said.
“The rules as they exist now are, masks will be required but there may be some classes, based on the percentage of students who may choose to stay home, where social distancing can be observed and they won’t be required to wear masks,” Hub said. “Teachers will be encouraged to observe what we’ll call ‘health and wellness breaks’ where students can be allowed to lower their mask and take deep breaths or take a walk outside for a few minutes to cool down, all while social distancing.”
Water coolers will be closed off when school starts, but the school system has purchased water bottle fillers, he said. The schools have been cleaned thoroughly and the school system has special disinfectant foggers and there will be periodic cleaning throughout the day in high-touch areas such as bathrooms, door knobs, etc., he said. The school system has issued information that temperature checks will be made and isolation areas have been identified for use if necessary for those who may become ill at school.
Wedco Health District has been helpful as the school moves towards opening.
“Dr. Crystal Miller (Wedco public health director) has been awesome,” Hub said. “She was instrumental in Toyota’s (Motor Manufacturing Kentucky) opening, and she has been very helpful to us.
“We have great operational and instrumental plans in place. It’s important that we get this right. I’m confident we’re going to be ready.”
The mask mandate issued last week by Gov. Andy Beshear is critical to getting schools reopened and to getting the economy back on track.
“The data is clear, in order to mitigate this virus we must wear masks,” Hub said. “I have seen a great deal more masks since the governor issued the mandate last week, and that is good.
“What we need everybody to understand whether you want to wear a mask or not, masks are an important part of getting schools open. We are going to serve our children. We are going to politely ask students to wear masks, but if we have students who do not comply — based upon the health and welfare of the other students — we are permitted to send the student home.
“We know masks are inconvenient, but this is the world we live in.”
In Kentucky, the spread of the coronavirus is worse now than when school was suspended last March. Even so, the school system is better prepared, Hub said.
“The data clearly shows we are worse off today than last March,” Hub said. “But the economy is in such critical shape, and we need to get students back into school. So, absent some executive order otherwise, Scott County Schools will be open next month. We’ll be ready.”
