At its meeting Wednesday, the Scott County Board of Education will formally accept Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub’s retirement announcement and begin making plans for a transition.
Hub announced last week that he planned to retire Dec. 1, 2021, which would give the board seven months to formulate plans, create a search committee and allow an orderly transition, school officials said.
“It is the priority of he board to have the right person in place as soon as possible to continue our progress without interruption,” said Diana Brooker, board chair. “We are looking for an outstanding leader for Scott County Schools to continue our trajectory of success.”
The board will meet Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the administration building in Great Crossing.
“I turn 55 in November, so that had a lot to do with the timing,” Hub said. “We’ve accomplished a lot as a board and administration. I’m leaving knowing that Scott County Schools has a lot of momentum and is positioned for great things in the future.”
Hub started at Scott County Schools on July 1, 2016. During his tenure, the community approved a tax increase which led to the construction of the county’s second high school, Great Crossing High School, and its athletic complex in 2019. During that same timeframe, a ninth elementary school was built at Creekside Elementary, a major renovation was completed at Georgetown Middle School and Stamping Ground Elementary was expanded.
With the opening of GCHS, Hub and the school board completed a redistricting plan that they say will minimize disruption for families for the foreseeable future despite the community’s growth.
Plans have started on construction of a new Scott County High School with an athletic complex on the new bypass extension between Long Lick Pike and U.S. 25 at Delaplain Road, with plans to eventually renovate the existing SCHS for Scott County Middle School, and SCMS for Phoenix Horizon. Preliminary plans are projected for the new SCHS to open during the fall of 2024.
These plans will be completed with the existing tax structure in place, said school officials.
“With the support of the community, we have secured a future where the children of this district can continue to learn, grow, and thrive in a safe and prosperous environment,” Brooker said.
