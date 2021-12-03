The Scott County Humane Society is counting on the community to help raise approximately $675,000 to build a new adoption center.
“We are asking the residents of Scott County and pet advocates of the region to help get this done” said Carrie Thayer Cardwell, a former board chair of the humane society who has been brought on as a development advisor to help raise funds for the new center.
The project has been made possible by a bequest allowing the Humane Society to purchase a 4.5-acre lot. Now, the volunteer-run group must raise funds for the final design and construction of the facility.
So far they have raised $137,425, not including a donation match from an anonymous donor. Donations made between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 will be matched up to $100,000 so the Humane Society is hoping to raise at least $78,000 more by the end of the year to take full advantage of the match. That will allow them to move forward with the final design and construction process.
The new center would be the first one owned by the Humane Society, which currently rents space in Indian Acres Shopping Center. Having their own facility will reduce the humane society’s monthly expenses as well as provide more space and more appropriate facilities for the work they do.
“This is designed to solve a lot of problems that we have right now” said board chair Kriss Lowry, discussing the limitations of their current facility which doesn’t have adequate space for medical quarantines or meet and greets.
The plans for the new 5,000-sq. ft. adoption center include specialized rooms for isolating quarantining and sick animals, areas for the animals to have outdoor access, space for potential adopters to meet available animals, and a separate area for small animals like rabbits and hamsters. A new reception area will help them administer community support services like their pet food bank and their low-cost spay and neuter program.
The Humane Society houses a small number of cats and small animals at their currently facility but most of their cats and all of their dogs live in foster homes where they are cared for by volunteers. Even with the new center the Humane Society will continue to be a foster-based organization.
“As a foster-based organization we know the pets a whole lot better than many other shelters do,” said Lowry, discussing the benefits of fostering.
One of the most important things the new center will do is free up space in the municipal shelter, Lowry said. Most of the Humane Society’s adoptable animals come directly from Scott County Care and Control and Lowry estimates the humane society takes in about 50 percent of the animals surrendered to Scott County.
Meanwhile Humane Society volunteers are continuing their regular fundraising efforts. Donations and fundraising events provide the majority of funding for their regular operations and with only two employees they are heavily reliant on volunteers to help with fostering, fundraising, and events. The cost of vet care for the animals runs over $10,000 per month.
Current fundraising events include a bourbon bottle raffle and photos with “Santa Paws”. Tickets for the raffle start at $5 and can be purchase through Dec. 23rd. Photos with Santa Paws are by appointment only the first and second weekend of Dec. and start at $10.
The humane society currently has over 120 animals in their care. In 2020, 646 cats and 365 dogs found homes through the Humane Society and 2021 numbers are projected to be even higher.
For more information on the programs offered by the Scout County Humane Society and for information on donating to the new adoption center visit sc4paws.org or call (502)863-3279.
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.