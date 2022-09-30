The Scott County Humane Society and Georgetown Texas Roadhouse have teamed up for a fundraising event taking place this Saturday, with some of the restaurant’s commissions being donated to the organization when customers present a special flier.
Locals can bring the flier or show it to restaurant workers from the Scott County Humane Society Facebook page between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. for 10 percent of the table’s food purchase total to be donated in support of the animal organization.
Director Connie Morse said the two had built a relationship after Texas Roadhouse’s soft opening in 2021, where the restaurant raised over $1,000 for the nonprofit. She added staff recently reached out to the Humane Society and inquired about another fundraiser event, funds the group could possibly put toward the construction of a new facility.
“We are run 100 percent by donations and fundraisers, so this is one way that we raise money,” Morse said.
Although the nonprofit receives some money that’s allocated through the Scott County Animal Shelter from city-county government, Morse said a lot of the work comes from volunteers and people who donate, supporting the county’s animal support groups in their operations.
“We have low-cost community spay and neuter programs, and we have a food bank. Every animal that comes in our care is spayed or neutered. They get all their shots, get a microchip and they get their health care needs met, whether they need surgery or if they’re sick,” she said. “We have a cat right now who came in with chronic anemia, so he’s taking a lot of care right now. [Donations] go toward things like that, to the care of our animals.”
Texas Roadhouse Service Manager Heather Early said since the start of their friendship with the Humane Society, staff at the restaurant have been motivated to help where they could, as most of them are avid animal lovers.
“[Connie] was just so sweet and very nice. She explained to us that the Humane Society is actually funded by volunteers, and so that was something that was super passionate for us to reach out to them and help partner with them because all of us are actually animal lovers here,” Early said. “It was really exciting to be able to have them bring some animals and help get some adoptions going, and so since it’s been about a year, we figured we’d reach out to them and see if they just wanted to come back.”
Early said she expects a good turn out for the event, adding there has been a variety of social media posts and announcements to let people know.
“We’ve posted on Facebook, and they have a Facebook of their own, plus word of mouth travels really well in Georgetown, so I do think that it will be a good turnout. If anything, even if it’s not as much financial contribution as we’re hoping for, it’ll at least bring awareness,” she said.
“They can either show a physical printed flier, or even if they have a copy on their phone, like maybe they saw it through Facebook and they weren’t able to print it out. They can show it that way. That’s good for both dine-in and to-go orders.”
Morse said the Humane Society’s Event Committee also recently met to begin planning other events for the nonprofit. She said information on those events will be announced in the coming days, with the nearest date set for Oct. 29.
For those wishing to lend a helping hand, Morse said the Humane Society can always use dog and cat food, as well as toys, kitty litter, dog/cat beds and bleach-free cleaning supplies.
“We just appreciate how the community has supported us. Again, we really appreciate all the people that have donated and attended our fundraising events,” she said.