The Scott County Humane Society and Georgetown Texas Roadhouse have teamed up for a fundraising event taking place this Saturday, with some of the restaurant’s commissions being donated to the organization when customers present a special flier. 

Locals can bring the flier or show it to restaurant workers from the Scott County Humane Society Facebook page between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. for 10 percent of the table’s food purchase total to be donated in support of the animal organization.

