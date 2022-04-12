Plans for the new Scott County Justice Center are progressing, although several parcels of land have yet to be secured, said Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington who chairs the committee overseeing the project.
The proposed site is located “north of Copper Alley from Washington Street to Water Street,” Covington said. The purchase of much of the land has closed, but several parcels remain in question.
“There are two parcels of land we do not have an agreement,” Covington said. The committee and the property owner are in negotiations for a trade, which Covington said he feels confident will happen.
Another property owner, who owns two parcels of land, is embroiled in a condemnation suit with the county. The property owner is asking for more than the appraised value, which is all the committee can legally offer, said an official.
A hearing on the condemnation will be held April 20 in Jessamine County at 11 a.m. The owner has multiple parcels within the projected site.
“In the hearing a determination will be made on whether we have the right to take the property,” said county attorney Rand Marshall. “The ruling will be appealable.”
There have been delays for earlier hearings, so the county is hopeful the April 20 hearing will take place, Marshall said.
The original cost projection for the Justice Center was $35 million, but that will now be revised, Covington said. A second Family Court judge seat was approved in the recent General Assembly, which means another courtroom must be added to the plans. The original plans called for a 65,000 sq. ft. building, but the size will likely have to be expanded to 70,000 sq. ft. for the additional court room and offices.
The state will eventually pay for the Justice Center, but the funds will be borrowed using the county’s bonding credit.
“The cost will certainly increase,” Covington said. “The additional courtroom, but the cost of everything such as lumber, has increased, so we really don’t know what the final cost will be.
“We’ve done our due diligence. The Administrative Office of Courts has approved this site. This facility will meet the needs of this community for the next 50 years. This is the best site. It was a priority to stay downtown with the Justice Center, and there really is no other location where we could make that happen.”
