What remains of Hurricane Ida is forecast to bring major rains to Kentucky, including Scott County.
Ida moved ashore Sunday in Louisiana and is barreling towards Kentucky packing gusting winds and lots of rainfall. The first strands were expected Monday evening and are expected to continue until Wednesday, said Jim Caldwell of WKYT-TV.
“These rains will be continuous once they get going so just be ready for steady rains around the region,” Caldwell posted on his weather blog. “I think we’ll see anywhere from one to four inches of total rainfall through Wednesday.”
Flooding is likely in low-lying areas.
Ida will meet with a cold front that may clear out the atmosphere, creating fall-like weather for the upcoming weekend, Caldwell posted.
