In an effort to conduct long-range plans, as well as identify any issues with the current system, Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer System has contracted to develop a sanitary sewer hydraulic system.
The hydraulic model for GMWSS is critical as it will enable the utility to plan for sewer projects within the county’s Comprehensive Plan, including any expansions that might be considered for Stamping Ground or Sadieville, officials said.
“This is the linchpin for any future expansion in Scott County,” Mayor Tom Prather said. “This is a baseline tool that will enable GMWSS to make decisions based upon engineering and science, and not decisions based upon political pressures.”
GMWSS general manager Chase Azevedo agreed.
“We’re ready for this,” said Chase Azevedo, GMWSS general manager. “It’s not that we’ve made bad decisions before, but this gives us data so we can fit the need and enable GMWSS to keep up with the growth of the community and the increasing demand upon our system. We must be able to create and maintain a system that can service our growth.
“That’s where we start. Modeling is a tool to give us confidence in making decisions.”
For well over a decade, Scott County has been among the top two fastest growing communities in Kentucky. That growth has placed a strain on the GMWSS system as it attempted to keep up. Sewer capacity has dwindled in recent years, hindering multiple public and private projects. Once completed, the construction of Waste Water Plant 1 will expand sewer capacity for the near future along with the expansion of Waste Water Plant 2, which is located near Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky.
But Sadieville officials have been openly frustrated with the current inability of GMWSS to provide sewer services to a prospective development. Likewise, Stamping Ground officials have questioned water pressure and other system functions in that community.
“We don’t have the luxury of targeting one specific area (for expansion),” Prather said.
GMWSS has contracted with Hazen and Sawyer, the company that designed the South 25 project to the Fayette County line, for $292,373, to develop the model. The project will be a model of sanitary collection and conveyance system that includes all gravity interceptor sewers, pump stations and force mains. The survey will include field survey, flow monitoring and precipitation monitoring. Almost immediately, rain gauges will be placed through the county.
The model will also identify any deficiencies within the current system and help develop solutions, Azevedo said.
The model should be completed by mid-year 2023. The contract was approved during Monday’s meeting of the Georgetown City Council.
