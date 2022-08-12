In an effort to conduct long-range plans, as well as identify any issues with the current system, Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer System has contracted to develop a sanitary sewer hydraulic system.

The hydraulic model for GMWSS is critical as it will enable the utility to plan for sewer projects within the county’s Comprehensive Plan, including any expansions that might be considered for Stamping Ground or Sadieville, officials said.

