Work on I-75, here is Scott County, will continue through Nov. 30, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Asphalt rehabilitation work has been under way and will continue next week. Temporary lane closures and ramp closures will occur in both directions on I-75 next week as the road crew work.
On Monday, Sept. 20 - Thursday, Sept. 23:
Northbound I-75
—Traffic will be reduced to one lane from Monday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. until Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 7 a.m.
—Traffic will return to two lanes on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 7 a.m.
—The off-ramp at Exit 125 (I-75/U.S. 460) will be closed until 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.
—The off-ramp at Exit 126 (I-75/U.S. 62) will be closed until 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Motorists are advised to use Exit 127 (KY3552/Lexus Way).
On Wednesday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. through Saturday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m.:
Southbound I-75
—The southbound on-ramp at Exit 126 (I-75/U.S. 460) will be closed. Motorists are advised to use the U.S. 62 on-ramp to travel southbound.
—Traffic will be reduced to two lanes during this timeframe.
All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis and subject to change based upon weather, emergencies and other factors out of control of the Department of Highways, officials said.
