A Georgetown man died Wednesday when his car plowed into a stalled vehicle on I-75 creating a multi-car crash that snarled traffic for hours.
Richard Bolin, 53, was driving a 2004 Grand Cherokee Jeep when he rear-ended a 2008 Land Rover which was stalled in the northbound center lane of I-75, near the 125-mile marker. Following that collision two other vehicles swerved to miss the accident, but clipped the cars .
Bolin was taken to Georgetown Community Hospital, where he died, said Scott County Coroner John Goble. A passenger in the stalled vehicle was critically injured, officials said.
First responders spent hours treating removing the victims and treating them at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation by the Collision Investigation Unit. Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office are in charge and ask anyone who may have information on what happened are asked to call 502-863-7855. Lt. Jeremy Johnson is the lead investigator.
The accident snarled traffic for hours as the interstate and entrance ramp at Iron Works Pike wer blocked.
