Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is continuing pavement rehabilitation from mile markers 125 to 134 going northbound and southbound I-75. The project is projected to be completed October 1.
"Lane and ramp closures, along with lane shifts, are necessary for work to progress," states a press release. "Closures can be in effect days, evenings and some weekends."
Beginning Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m. through Tuesday, June 20 at 6 a.m. the interstate northbound will be reduced to one lane in order to remove a temporary barrier wall, according to the press release.
Between this time the on ramp at exit 126 will be closed until 7 p.m. The off ramp will remain open. This will allow time to replace asphalt in the ramp, states the release. I-75 is available off of Lexus Way.
"Motorists should expect delays and plan accordingly to allow additional time for travel," according to the release.