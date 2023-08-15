Developers, business, especially big box retailers, and the payroll tax split between the city and county were prominent subjects during a roughly 90-minute workshop by the Georgetown City Council on options to increase revenue for the city Wednesday. No official action was taken.

Mayor Burney Jenkins convened the workshop to share concerns and solicit suggestions on the city’s revenue issues. The city’s $33.9 million 2023-24 budget projected a $1.3 million deficit, although Finance Director Stacey Clark said budgets typically start with a deficit and she is aggressive with expense projections and conservative with revenue projects.

Tags

Recommended for you