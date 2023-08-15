Developers, business, especially big box retailers, and the payroll tax split between the city and county were prominent subjects during a roughly 90-minute workshop by the Georgetown City Council on options to increase revenue for the city Wednesday. No official action was taken.
Mayor Burney Jenkins convened the workshop to share concerns and solicit suggestions on the city’s revenue issues. The city’s $33.9 million 2023-24 budget projected a $1.3 million deficit, although Finance Director Stacey Clark said budgets typically start with a deficit and she is aggressive with expense projections and conservative with revenue projects.
In recent years, the city has increased taxes on insurance premiums, imposed a 911 fee, adjusted building inspection fees and is in the process of adjusting cemetery fees to improve its revenue streams. The city council is also eyeing an adoption of an investment policy using its reserve accounts, including a current $5 million investment through Stockyards Bank which will yield $200,000 annually, according to a powerpoint shared during the workshop.
Georgetown currently has a reserve account of between $23 and $27 million, although there have been discussions to use $11.9 million of those reserves to pay for the renovation of the city’s historic city hall.
A power point presentation by Clark also outlined efforts by the city to control expenses including improve collection efforts by the Georgetown-Scott County Revenue Commission, implementing a telecommunications franchise fee, privatizing solid waste collections and emphasizing operating efficiencies among all city departments.
Operating under deficit budgets is a bad practice, and the city needs to figure out how to operate within its means, Jenkins said. That includes being able to provide the services Georgetown’s citizens want and need, which will likely require additional funds or revenue streams, he said. The mayor is suggesting the council consider another increase in the insurance premium tax — which was increased from 5 percent to 8 percent in 2021, implement a “legally defensible development impact fee,” and/or consider a city restaurant tax.
The city is facing possible bond payments for several major capital projects including the city hall renovation — should the city choose to finance the project through the issuance of bonds — park-related projects, stormwater needs, the widening of Old Oxford Road and Lexus Way extension, and needed public safety buildings and equipment. Other needs include additional staffing of police department, adequately funding infrastructure needs including road paving and repairing aging stormwater pipes, maintaining competitive salaries and benefits for city employees, investing in local and regional development programs and improving community services and programs including a Community Center, according to the power point presentation.
Despite the budget deficits, the city has ended most years since 2014 with revenues exceeding expenses, according to Clark’s power point.
Much discussion was held on implementing development impact fees, which are one-time charges levied against new developments. Several council members said new developments, especially residential subdivisions stream the city’s infrastructure and do not contribute positively to the city’s tax structures until years after completion. Development Impact Fees are not common in Kentucky, although such fees are more common in other states, states the power point.
Typically, a state legislature would pass legislation that spells out adoption for impact fees, but Kentucky’s legislature has not done so. Among general standards laid out by the American Planning Association such fees should be kept separate from the general fund and the fee must be proportionate to the cost of improvements made necessary by the development.
A restaurant tax has been discussed by multiple Georgetown city councils over the years. According to state law, the city may levy a 3 percent tax on retail sales at restaurants. The tax has never been imposed in Georgetown because the funds must be turned over to the tourism commission and used by the commission to promote the city. The council would likely have little influence over the use of those funds, although several council members pointed out the funds could possibly be used to enhance city parks.
Elizabethtown has such a tax and keeps the funds in a separate account, disbursing it to the tourism commission on a monthly basis. The tourism commission is required to seek approval from the city council for any capital projects, any projects that cost $10,000 or more and provide a monthly report to the council on how the funds are being used, according to the power point.
Former mayor Tom Prather discussed changing the city’s business net profits tax to an income tax because some businesses do not pay any net profits tax. The tax is based upon income tax reports and many corporations do not report profits due to write-offs from closings or deductions due to expansions in other communities, states or even nations.
Prather abandoned his efforts due to “push back” from local businesses, he said.
Adjusting the tax to a business revenue tax would be more fair to the community, because that business is using the city’s services, Prather said. No specific tax rate was ever formally discussed. Opponents of the proposal have said those large businesses contribute through occupation taxes by hiring people.
“I want people to know these businesses are not doing anything illegal,” said council member Alonzo Allen. “It is just the way the ordinance is written. But if they are using city services, they should pay their fair share.”
Allen also mentioned the payroll tax. City residents pay a 2 percent payroll or occupational tax — one percent to the city and one percent to the county —because they live in the city and county. County residents pay only 1 percent payroll tax.
“That was fine when the city and county population was evenly split,” Allen said. “That is no longer the case. The city’s population is greater.”
Raising the city’s occupation tax to 1.25 percent would generate about $3.7 million annually, city officials said.