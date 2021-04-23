Stewart Hughes, 67, has owned and operated Triple J Farm for most of his life. But last year, he was faced with a challenge that he never expected he’d have to deal with in his lifetime.
Triple J Farm is a “multigenerational” farm located off Long Lick Pike located on 370 acres of land. The farm grows and sells a variety of produce, meat and crops throughout the year. For Hughes, the farm is a family affair, with the name coming from his three grown children Jeremy, Jared and Jessica, who are all involved in the farming operation. So when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, Hughes was afraid of what it meant for his business.
“The first thing was just fear of what it was going to do, how we reach our customers and could we reach our customers,” he said.
Triple J Farm mostly sells directly to individuals, but participates in local farmer’s markets, wholesales to restaurants and restaurant suppliers, and community supported agriculture (CSA) programs. The CSA program allows members of the community to pay for produce during the growing season. They are then provided with weekly shares during harvest season. Fortunately, his business was able to adapt with the change, even continuing its customized CSA program online last year.
“It’s not what you’re used to doing, but you just have to do what needs to be done,” Hughes said. “Both the customers and us adapted to make it work. We worked out curbside pick-up here at the farm. People can call in their orders and just drive in and pick it up. Same thing with curbside pick-up with CSAs and farmer’s markets, they were a lot different. Both the customers and other vendors, we learned how to make it work. But it was challenging to start out with.”
Drew Graham is the executive vice president of the Kentucky Farm Bureau, a grassroots organization dedicated to serving Kentucky’s agricultural community. He said the pandemic has only highlighted the importance of the industry.
“The one thing I think you could say about agriculture and farming is we continue to farm,” Graham said. “Our occupation didn’t cease to exist. We continued our membership, which is of course made up of farmers, and they continued to produce food that’s needed in this country in order to have the most ample food supply in the world. Farming’s an essential business and we’ve known that forever.”
In the early days of the pandemic last year, people began “panic buying” items from grocery stores, which both Graham and Hughes believe made people start to think about where their food came from.
“When you go to the supermarket, you’re used to shelves being full and when there wasn’t anything or wasn’t much on the shelves, people started looking for different sources,” Hughes said. “People became more aware of where their food comes from. The customer wants to know a little bit about how their food is raised and things like that. Consumer interest really picked up through COVID.”
In fact, Hughes said he experienced an influx of beef orders at the beginning of the pandemic because beef was in such short supply in supermarkets around the country.
This is even more highlighted in more rural areas, Graham said.
“I think anytime when you go to a grocery store and you see shelves diminished, you kind of wonder what happened,” Graham said. “I think because of that and how essential agriculture is because of what we eat every day, it kind of resonated with people in rural areas more than it had in the past. People thought more about local food, where does your food come from. It gave an opportunity for agriculture to sell itself and let people know what a truly essential business it is.”
With the pandemic also came several federal government relief programs that helped to alleviate some of the financial burden on businesses, including farms. Hughes said this gave Triple J Farm a bit more breathing room.
“There was some programs for both livestock and grain, crops, not so much for our vegetable crops, which would be called speciality crops,” he said. “There was some relief and it was very helpful because the payments kept on coming. It gave us a little room to breath and it did for most of ag. Early on up to last fall, prices were pretty bad for corn and soybeans and cattle prices struggled. It was a good bit of anxiety with prices and how we were going to get everything covered.”
The pandemic had an affect on the Kentucky Farm Bureau as well. But Graham said they continued to support farmers the best way they could.
“We at the farm bureau continued to support the way that we always had,” he said. “We did have people in the office who did work from home, field people who continued to work in their areas, continued to help farmers with what was going on with legislature that would affect agriculture or trying to find some services and inputs to get them out. We learned to do business a little bit of a different way, as did a lot of people.”
It was important for Graham to keep the community informed about any COVID-19 relief packages and grants that may be applicable to their businesses as well.
“PPE (personal protective equipment) grants and those kind of things coming out of the federal government, we helped our membership that was interested in that to get those grants approved,” he said.
If anything, Graham thinks the agriculture community has proven its ability to adapt to change.
“It’s been 100 years since we’ve went through something like this,” he said. “It’s allowed us as an organization and those out in rural communities to continue to communicate and continue to get things done in order to get business to happen. I don’t think it really disabled anything to do with agriculture. It probably proved to a lot of people in rural areas how essential agriculture really is. Farmer’s markets and where produce is bought and sold, I’d say a lot of them were visited that hadn’t been visited before. The locally grown side of the industry, how it works and how nutritious it is, and that it’s more plentiful than people thought.”
For Hughes, awareness of his business and others like it is the most positive thing the pandemic has brought.
“I hope we get back to somewhat to what the old normal was, as close as we can,” he said. “As far as agriculture, people relate where their food comes from, not only people who came to our farm, but even people who just went to the supermarkets. They’re a little more aware now of the supply chain of food.”
