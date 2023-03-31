With spring comes an increased risk for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.
“Have a plan of action,” John Gordon, Chief Meteorologist at the Louisville National Weather Service (NWS) said.
Gordon and the NWS suggest that peak times for these thunderstorms to generate are from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Going to the basement or an interior room of your house, if you don’t have a basement, is the best plan of action, Gordon said.
“It’s definitely important to have a place to be,” Scott County EMA Director Mike Hennigan said.
Scott County has 20 outdoor warning sirens, which both Hennigan and Gordon stressed are for people outside. Your phone, TV or radio is the best place to get these alerts while inside, they said.
If you’re inside, have two ways to receive emergency alerts, Gordon said.
“Don’t make one of your two ways an outdoor siren unless you live right under one,” Gordon said.
Also within Scott County are four community shelters, one in Sadieville, which is Sadieville City Hall, one in Stamping Ground, which is Stamping Ground Christian Church. The two in Georgetown are Faith Baptist and Georgetown Church of the Nazarene.
It is important to take heed of any alerts and be proactive, Hennigan said.
“When warnings are issued, it’s too late,” he said.
Having a plan so you can execute it is among the most important steps that you can take, Hennigan reiterated.
The NWS says when a warning is issued, go to your designated safe room or basement if at home, fortify the shelter and grab pets if time allows.
If away from your home and you are at work or school, follow your tornado drill and proceed to your safe area calmly and quickly.
For more information on tornado safety, visit the National Weather Service website at https://www.weather.gov/safety/tornado