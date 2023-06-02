Scott County Public Library’s (SCPL) art gallery welcomed a new exhibit, “In Her Voice,” on Friday, May 26. The exhibit features the work of eight female artists from the community and was organized by Yolanda Poston. Poston, an artist herself, has a background in curating art and began working at SCPL in 2016. 

“The current show is eight ladies from the community, some newer to the community of artists and Georgetown, period, all varying art, arts expertise,” she said. 

