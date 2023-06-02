Scott County Public Library’s (SCPL) art gallery welcomed a new exhibit, “In Her Voice,” on Friday, May 26. The exhibit features the work of eight female artists from the community and was organized by Yolanda Poston. Poston, an artist herself, has a background in curating art and began working at SCPL in 2016.
“The current show is eight ladies from the community, some newer to the community of artists and Georgetown, period, all varying art, arts expertise,” she said.
Poston describes the show as one of her “potpourri” shows, in which a selection of artists display their work. This exhibit is “probably the largest selection of people so far” that Poston has had, she said.
Although no art can be sold on the property, visitors can arrange with the artists to purchase their work, Poston said.
“The thing I get to do for them is put a red dot on it, so that we can know which ones are available for sale and which ones are already taken,” she said.
Kelly Craig is one of the artists whose work is on display at the exhibit. Craig has been involved with art since a young age, drawing a stick figure family portrait on the wall of her family’s home at the age of three, she said. Since then, she has been actively creating art in multiple forms, eventually landing on digital art, Craig said.
Craig has seven pieces on display at SCPL, three of which she drew inspiration from her journey with her faith, she said.
“A lot of my deconstructing landed around getting back to a childlike faith that was far less complicated and heady … and just wanting to get back to joy and peace and being hopeful,” she said.
Her headline piece is titled “Ziggy Stardust,” which she chose as the work that represented her the most, she said.
“It’s tied to a childlike hope and faith because when I was little, I also would stare out of my bedroom window and just look at the stars and dream about someday, getting out of where I grew up and exploring and making something of myself,” Craig said.
To her, the theming of the exhibit was more than just about sharing her voice, but creating a dialogue, she said.
“Art without dialogue for me just really isn’t art,” Craig said. “I want people to come and show up and ask questions … or even more than that, here’s what I’m seeing, me, Kelly the artist, but what do you see?”
Craig was honored to be asked to display her work, and saw it as an opportunity to be courageous, she said.
“Because even when you’re putting your art out there and inviting conversation, you’re also inviting criticism, you know, and judgment — people who don’t think it’s good at art or this or that,” Craig said. “But for me, you know, being asked to share my voice was an opportunity to be courageous and be willing to be vulnerable and … some people will look at it and be like, yeah, that’s not good but you know, honestly … I don’t do it for the critic.”
Craig hopes that the exhibit brings hope and joy to the community, she said.
Similarly, Poston said that she also hopes that the show ends with an uplift for the community.
“For me, that’s what art is all about. Sometimes in voicing our struggles, we can encourage other people to make it through their struggles, which is always, you know, a good thing,” Poston said.
Craig’s work, alongside seven other artists, will remain on display until July 21.