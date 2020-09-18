Scott County Schools will be in-person Oct. 14, two days later than announced weeks ago, in order to allow teachers and students to adjust from virtual learning.
Originally, Scott County had planned to start in-person classes Oct. 12, immediately following fall break, but Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub decided Oct. 12 and 13 would be “catch up” days for students as they shift from virtual learning to in-person classes.
Although in-person classes are set to being Oct. 14, parents can continue virtual classes, or paper and pencil packages if they chose, said Renee Holmes, community education coordinator for the school district.
Teachers will be reaching out to parents in the weeks ahead to determine which direction they wish to take with their students, Holmes said. Surveys taken by the school indicate the majority of parents want in-person classes.
Scott County had originally planned to start classes in-person with options of virtual or pencil and paper packets in August, but Gov. Andy Beshear asked school districts to push that back as COVID-19 numbers spiked. Scott County elected to start school with virtual instruction Sept. 8 and move to in-person classes in October of COVID-19 numbers flattened.
Scott County remains a COVID-19 hot spot with 13 deaths — mostly nursing home residents — but Beshear announced Monday that each school district must make its own decisions based upon local information.
The school district has established safety protocols including taking temperatures of students, closing water fountains, cleaning bathrooms multiple times per day and allowing teachers to take students outside. All students will be required to wear masks.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.