The Georgetown-Scott County Planning Commission will consider recommendations to increase protections for farmland from the Scott County Conservation District(SCCD) as part of the 2022 Comprehensive Plan review. The recommendations, which were presented at the May 12 Planning Commission meeting, include increasing the minimum lot size for new subdivisions in agricultural zones and increasing boundaries and buffers between existing farms and new residential developments. The current minimum lot size for new subdivisions in agricultural zones is five acres, the SCCD is recommending that be increased to 40 acres which would be consistent with Woodford and Fayette Counties.
The Planning Commission sent the recommendations to the Comprehensive Plan Committee for further discussion after commissioners had a variety of responses to the proposal.
“There will be a house on every corner if it keeps going like it is,” said planning commissioner David Vest, who has voted against several recent subdivision applications in agricultural zones. The larger lot sizes could reduce the impact of new development on neighboring farms where new construction has taken many property owners by surprise. Peggy Columbia, who owns a five-acre property adjacent to a plat on Weisenberger Road that was subdivided at the May 12 meeting, said that she built her house and riding arena without knowing about plans for a new driveway that would run adjacent to her structures. She said she intentionally built her house to take advantage of the view of the woods and country but will now be surrounded by a road with no privacy as a result of the adjacent parcel being subdivided into smaller lots.
Increasing the minimum lot size would limit options for farmers looking to sell and develop their land, said Commissioner Mary Singer.
“Unless you are going to farm why do you want 15 acres or 40 acres?” asked Singer.
The goal of SCCD is to keep useable farm land as farm land and maintaining large tracts of land is the best way to accomplish that goal, said Debbie Osborne of SCCD.
“Agricultural land is being consumed nationwide at an alarming rate with no land being returned to ag usage,” Osborne said. “Thus, acreage outputs are being maximized already. Further conversion means loss of production of valuable food resources.”
Scott County is being decimated by five-acre lot sales, she said.
“Farming of large tracts of land is the most efficient and economical means to operate. The smaller the tract, the less efficient and economical farming becomes. Five acre tracts of land are not considered farmable on a production scale, nor are they legally considered a farm,” Osborne said.
The planning commission requested more data be collected on how many acres of land could potentially be affected by the proposed regulations and opted to get feedback through the public meetings for the comprehensive plan update.
“Let’s make sure we invite everybody who wants to be...to make sure they’re all heard so this way we as a commission are making a decision for our community,” said planning commission chair Mark Sulksi.
Recently the planning commission has approved a number of subdivision applications for properties in the agricultural zone. At the May 12 meeting the commission approved a final subdivision plat for five parcels from a 52.75 acre parent tract on Weisenberger Mill Road, a final subdivision plat of 94.9 acres into three tracts southeast of Graves Road and East Honaker Road and final subdivision plat of 69.9 acres into six lots on Carrick Pike.
Other actions taken by the GSCPC at the May 12 meeting include:
—Approved a final development plan for Bluegrass Campground for 88 RV camping sites located east of Connector Road;
—Approved a Preliminary Development Plan for a 4,750 square foot small animal clinic with associated parking at 2300 Cynthiana Road;
—Approved an amended Preliminary Development Plan for a reconfigured drive-thru for the Chick-Fil-A on Tiger Way off of Cherry Blossom Way;
—Approved a Preliminary Development Plan for a 142-unit apartment home development located at 1202 Old Oxford Road;
—Approved an amended Final Development Plan for eight townhouse units on Barbara Boulevard.
