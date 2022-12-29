A 20-year-old man was shot to death last night at a residence on Young Street in Georgetown, said Assistant Chief Darrin Allgood of the Georgetown Police Department.
Briston Alexander Hollingsworth Covington has been identified by Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton as the victim.
Police were notified about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday of a shooting on Young Street, Allgood said. Several people were at the residence when police arrived and the victim was found on the floor deceased, he said.
The scene was processed and Jackson Brown, 19, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, second degree.
The body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy by the state medical examiner, Allgood said.
The incident remains under investigation.