A temporary injunction allowing Central Kentucky Landfill to continue accepting solid waste has been issued by the state Energy and Environment Cabinet in Franklin Circuit Court.
The injunction enables the landfill to continue accepting garbage until Oct. 31, 2021, even though it has already exceeded its permitted capacity, said Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.
The Scott County Fiscal Court voted last week to oppose the motion. Environment attorney Tom FitzGerald will present the motion opposing the injunction on Feb. 17 in Franklin Circuit Court.
“The state has approved everything we have done and they are the governing authority,” Covington said. “So, I don’t think this will stand up.”
Central Kentucky landfill is located in northern Scott County on about 102 acres of land off Double Culvert Road. The injunction challenges the fiscal court’s amendment to its Solid Waste Management Plan that prohibits the landfill from accepting any solid waste once it reaches its capacity of approximately 3.9 million cubic yards. In its 2019 Annual Survey report Central Kentucky Landfill stated it had “exceeded the vertical waste limits at a number of cross sections,” with an average depth of 8.4 feet. In the same report, the landfill stated an expansion request, if approved, would bring its solid waste area back below capacity. The expansion was denied last April.
Based upon the landfill’s own regulatory reports the state Department of Waste Management calculates the landfill reached its capacity during the fourth quarter of 2020.
The injunction was issued because “there is insufficient municipal solid waste landfill capacity within 125 miles of Central Kentucky Landfill to offset the daily waste generated in the counties served,” by the landfill, “without severely reducing the remaining capacity of those other landfills.” The injunction notes the eight counties currently using Central Kentucky Landfill need time to find other hauling and disposal solutions.
“We believe that is without merit,” Covington said. “Right now, we know of several municipal landfills ready and willing to accept that solid waste.”
Waste Services of the Bluegrass, parent company to Central Kentucky Landfill, has also filed a civil lawsuit against the Scott County Fiscal Court and the City of Georgetown challenging the fiscal court’s amendment of its Solid Waste Management Plan alleging a breach of contract. A motion to dismiss has been filed on behalf of the county and city and is awaiting a judge’s ruling.
