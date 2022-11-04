baptism

Inmates were submerged in water as part of a recent baptism ceremony at the Scott County Detention Center.

 Photo By SCDC

Twelve inmates were baptized recently at the Scott County Detention Center, marking a new journey of faith for those looking for a change in their lives. 

Jailer Derran Broyles said Randall Gregory, of Georgetown’s Trinity Assembly of God, Pastor Connie Jackon Osborne, of Victory Tabernacle Church of Georgetown, along with church volunteers and the Scott County Gideons baptized seven male and five female inmates by submersion into water. He added all 12 inmates received a certificate of baptism and a Bible. 

