Twelve inmates were baptized recently at the Scott County Detention Center, marking a new journey of faith for those looking for a change in their lives.
Jailer Derran Broyles said Randall Gregory, of Georgetown’s Trinity Assembly of God, Pastor Connie Jackon Osborne, of Victory Tabernacle Church of Georgetown, along with church volunteers and the Scott County Gideons baptized seven male and five female inmates by submersion into water. He added all 12 inmates received a certificate of baptism and a Bible.
“This is a special time for these inmates that wouldn’t have been possible without our jail ministry volunteers,” he said. “I’m thankful for these volunteers who spend time with our inmates every week encouraging them and loving them, when many of them need it the most.”
Broyles said a total of six local churches rotate ministry services at the detention center each week, providing opportunities of teaching and worship. He added in addition to churches, the Scott County Gideons come once a week to minister to inmates, giving them an opportunity to develop or grow their faith.
“This is critical support for many of our inmates, not only while they are incarcerated, but after they are released. It’s important for them to know that they have value, that they have a purpose and that they can have a better life than they had pre-incarceration,” Broyles said. “I’m encouraged by these inmates making this declaration of faith, and I’m hopeful this can be a turning point in their lives.”
Gregory said his ministry in the detention center is part of The Gideons International, which began in 1908 as an Association of Christian businessmen. According to the ministry’s website, the association worked to place Bibles in hotel rooms, expanding its mission to provide Bibles to people in nearly every facet of life.
As a Gideon, Gregory said he’s been to Guatemala and helped to distribute Bibles there, noting just how far the international group reaches. To date, the Gideons have distributed more than 2 billion copies of scripture in more than 95 langues to 200 countries, territories and possessions.
“The big thing is that the Gideons are friends of people in prison or jail. We minister to them because someone has to lift them back up and get them back on the right path. It doesn’t seem like anyone in today’s society is doing that other than people from churches and Christian groups like the Gideons.
“The Gideons have been blocked out of a lot of elementary schools from going in and giving Bibles to students. They don’t want us to give it to them, they want us to wait until they’re in jail and then go give them a Bible, and that’s the wrong approach. We think that children should be able to hear about Jesus Christ, and if they want to accept him as their savior they should be able to and live for him. I don’t care what anyone else says, if you’re living for Jesus Christ, you’re serving God. You’re going to have a blessed life. You’re going to be a blessing to the community,” he said.
Gregory said inmates have the ability to take part in services of their own accord, many of whom make the decision to follow the Christian faith.
“We have a lot of inmates who do make decisions to accept Jesus Christ as their savior, and we’re praying that when they’re released it takes hold and changes their lives. The only one that can really change people’s lives is Jesus Christ,” Gregory said. “These inmates definitely need a change in their life, and so we think that because the jailer allows us to come in, it’s a good opportunity to help redirect people’s lives. The jailer is very open to different ministries coming in to minister to the inmates to encourage them and help them get on a different path.”
Since beginning his journey of ministering in the jail system, Gregory said he’s noticed changes in its inmates, including an openness to change and learning. As discussion continues about merging Scott and Grant County inmates for a regional jail, Gregory said his personal preference keeps him from supporting the idea.
“I know the county judge-executive, Mr. Covington, feels like we’ll save money by moving it, but I don’t see where we will save the money. I’m not for the county or the city spending more money than they have. I am a taxpayer, and bills are getting too high,” he said. “I think we need to curtail spending as much as possible. I have personally, and I think we need to curtail spending as a government, as a community, and not put that big load on taxpayers.”
Gregory said although the merger doesn’t have anything to do with the recent baptism of inmates at the Scott County Detention Center, he worries about the quality of encouragement individuals will receive to “transcend from being an inmate to being a solid citizen.” He added the move to Grant County will make it harder for local organizations and churches to continue ministering to inmates.
“I’ll just put it this way: I can’t speak highly enough of Derran Broyles as the jailer of Scott County. I think he truly does take his job seriously. He came from law enforcement before becoming the jailer, he was a state trooper. He knows about law enforcement, but now he’s on the other side of it. He wants to make sure everyone is well taken care of in the jail. Their physical needs and more,” Gregory said.
He added the baptisms were a nice event in the detention center, marking a new beginning for those lodged there.
“We had a lot of guests there that got to be a part of the service. We had a female minister come in to baptize the females, and I had the privilege of baptizing the males with assistance,” he said. “It was a blessing.”