The first reading on a proposal to increase the city’s tax on insurance premiums was held during Monday’s regular meeting of the Georgetown City Council.
Currently, the city taxes insurance premiums at 5 percent, but if the proposal is passed the tax would increase to 8 percent, which is actually about a 60 percent tax increase. For example, for each $1,000 of insurance the premium tax would increase from its current $50 to $80.
In order to include the tax revenues in the 2021-22 city budget, the state Department of Insurance must be notified by March 23. The city’s fiscal year begins July 1, so the tax increase would become effective on that date.
The council will have a second reading and a vote at the next council meeting on March 8 at 6 p.m. The meeting can be seen via the city’s YouTube channel. Prior meetings are recorded and can be seen, as well.
If approved, the insurance premium tax will increase city revenues by about $2 million annually, according to finance director Stacey Clark. A study comparing Georgetown to some Kentucky peer cities show an average insurance premium tax rate of 8.19 percent, and an average among Bluegrass ADD cities at 7.98 percent. Over half the cities in the Bluegrass ADD area have rates of at least 8 percent, while Paris, Nicholasville and Sadieville each have a 10 percent rate, according to the city study.
The city’s 2020-21 budget was amended last fall due to the pandemic shutdown with an anticipated revenue shortfall of $4.6 million, which would be drawn from the city’s reserves. However, many budget areas have actually performed better than expected, enabling the council to approve a revised budget amendment of $3.275 million, reducing the city’s anticipated revenue shortfall to $680,000.
Bids for the expansion of Wastewater Plant One have come in at $50.2 million, just slightly above the projected $50 million budget. Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service (GMWSS) shared a resolution with the council that capacity at WW Plant One would be reached within a few years, and pending the completion of the expansion any additional use would be based upon priorities.
“This is going to be a reality for the next couple of years,” said Chase Azevedo, GMWSS general manager. “We are trying to get in front of this thing.”
GMWSS has requested a re-rated permit for Wastewater Plant Two, which would increase that plant’s capacity by 800,000 gallons. One-third of Wastewater Plant Two’s capacity is dedicated to Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky.
The expansion at WW Plant One enables progress to be made on sewer line proposed down U.S. 25 to the mobile home parks at the Scott-Fayette county line. The sewer plant servicing the mobile home parks has failed, but the owners have not yet signed a user agreement, Mayor Tom Prather told the council. Attorneys for the city and the mobile home park are continuing to negotiate, he said.
In other business, the city
—Is seeking a Community Block Grant for $200,000 to help citizens with their past due utilities.
—Has received $786,600 from the federal CARES Act, which has been used to pay salaries and benefits for first responders. The city is eligible for up to $2.4 million through the CARES Act.
