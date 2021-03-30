The fiscal court named John Ward interim fire chief of the Scott County Fire Department at its Thursday night meeting.
This decision comes after the announcement of serving Chief Mike Fuller’s retirement. It is unknown when Fuller’s retirement will be effective and when Ward will officially step in at this time. But for now, Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said the county is excited about this transition.
“We’re excited about the opportunity and the recommendation and think that John will lead in the interim period for our fire department very well,” he said. “We’ll be working to figure out specifics about when to get John out there and introduced to the staff and when he can get to work. “
The court went into executive session to discuss the matter before publicly announcing its decision at the meeting. Covington added that there were several applicants, but that the court felt Ward stood out above the others.
“We had a lot of good applicants, both internal and external,” he said. “We appreciate their interest in the position and for why they do for our department as well.”
Ward previously served as fire chief of the Georgetown Fire Department and retired in August 2019. He was with the department for 25 years.
The court was also joined by Casey Smith with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to discuss the rural secondary program for the 2022 fiscal year. The program is a state-mandated program that puts a small percentage of fuel tax toward roadways that are classified as rural and rural secondary.
The 2022 fiscal year program recommended two roadway projects. The first is 1.29 miles of Lisle Road near the county line approximately 1.4 miles south of Lemons Mill Road, which will cost an estimated $169,538. The other is 0.720 miles Lemons Mill Road near the Georgetown Bypass intersection, which will cost an estimated $94,626.
Smith said the county has a flex amount of $89,688 with a rural secondary balance of $263,946 for a total of $353,634, all of which are projected numbers. He said the numbers were “conservative” and should look very similar to the 2021 fiscal year.
Covington added that the county had also been awarded a project on Ironworks Road for two projects that will be grouped together and encouraged almost 3 miles of roadways.
The court then unanimously approved the rural secondary program for the 2022 fiscal year. However, several magistrates asked for updates on roads in their respective districts following the plan.
Magistrate David Livingston asked about some road issues near Sadieville. He was informed that Elkhorn Creek to the county line would be paved later this year.
He was followed by Magistrate Chad Wallace, who said he had received phone calls about pothole issues on Ironworks Road. He also mentioned widening Midway Road near the I-64 exit that comes to Ironworks in Scott County and said there is some concern about the increased traffic in that area due to new developments nearby.
Smith said there would be some widening of Midway Road happening. However, Covington announced that Midway Road may be turned into a state road rather than a county road eventually, but that it’s still in progress.
The court then discussed bond issuance for the new judicial center. Covington described it as a “bridge loan” before handing the floor to R.J. Palmer.
“This is a bond anticipation for the financing for the judicial center project,” Palmer said. “We anticipate that we will issue $4.5 million for interim costs. The process requires the resolution of Public Properties Corporation hand the resolution by the fiscal court to authorize the issuance of that bond anticipation.
“When we get a little further along in the project, obviously we will issue permanent debt to take this out, but this will pay, again, for the interim costs of yard tech, purchase of property and any other costs incurred by Scott County that they could be reimbursed for. We will also bring to you a reimbursement resolution. All of these costs are associated with a municipal project, but just to cover ourselves, we like to ask that so you can be reimbursed for the cost that your incur for the bond issuance.”
Palmer said he will be bringing back and official resolution at a future meeting to be approved.
In regards to the status on the project, Covington said the Project Development Board (PDB) has rebid the advertisement for a construction manager and is working on site selection.
There was also some intensive discuss in regards to a possible animal control and nuisance draft ordinance, which was first brought up at the previous fiscal court meeting. The staff from Scott County Animal Care and Control was in attendance along with Jessamine County Animal Control Chief Tim Brown to discuss his county’s ordinance.
“We shared a few examples of a few other county draft ordinances,” Covington said. “I have had several calls and several concerns about situations involving dogs who have left their owner’s property and are on other people’s private property harassing. It’s a dangerous situation and we don’t have any ordinance or such that addresses this to give remedy to the issue.”
Covington said the goal of the draft ordinance was to gather some discussion from the court as to which direction they would like to see the ordinance go.
“If it’s on somebody else’s property hand it’s causing some kind of damage, menacing, etc. it’s no addressed by any ordinance or state statute,” County Attorney Rand Marshall said. “So, that’s the plan to add a section to the vicious animal ordinance to make that situation unlawful. We have an ordinance that makes it unlawful for a dog to run at large in residential zone areas in the county.
“There’s a couple of things that you all need to address. One is it’s just residential areas by the ordinance. The problem with that is some subdivisions are zoned as agricultural and some are zoned as residential, so that presents a problem as you can image. Right now, that is handled as a nuisance violation. Do you want to keep it that way or change it.”
Brown then gave an overview of Jessamine County’s ordinance for the court.
“What we’ve done in Jessamine County is we have adapted restriction to owner or property owner,” he said. “We adapted these changes back in June of 2015. We kind of looked at what we could do to improve. We had multiple complaints from civilians in the area. It’s a public safety issue at the end of the day. It’s for restricting. The canine has to be on the owner’s property and accompanied by a leash, chain, fence, electronic or non-electronic… the owner has to restrict canines to their property. If at any point it goes off the property, animal control has the right to impound it.”
Covington said he would prefer to see a system where the first offense was a warning and the second offense was a fine.
An updated draft is planned to be brought to the court’s work session on Friday for further discussion.
Other actions taken by the court include:
— Approved a new hire for the Roads Department.
— Authorized Marshall to hire outside counsel to seek reimbursement for double billing from Republic and related to waste disposal. This was decided in the executive session.
