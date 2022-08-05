Scott County began seeing a new name in the News-Graphic around the end of May from an Eastern Kentucky University student. Peter Wilson, of Georgetown, is now returning to college with a taste of journalism from his hometown.
In need of field experience as a requirement for graduation, Wilson said he knew a previous News-Graphic intern and was hopeful for an opportunity to secure a position with his local newspaper.
“This is my hometown, so it was a really convenient spot. I emailed Mike Scogin, the publisher, and I was like, ‘Hey, I’d like an internship. Do you have anything available?’ I got an interview and he told me, ‘We’ll put you to work,’” he said.
After being a part of the News-Graphic team for two months, Wilson said he has learned the importance of getting out into the community and meeting people, adding “one of the fundamentals of good journalism is making sure your ear is to the pavement.”
“It’s been neat to get to know a bunch of people around town, who even though I’ve lived here my whole life, I had heard of them, maybe, but I’ve never actually met them. Then when I kind of took over sports for a bit, it was getting to know sports coaches and getting out into the sports community,” he said.
Wilson filled in as a sports writer as News-Graphic Sports Editor Kal Oakes took a leave of absence to care for his son during a difficult medical situation. Wilson said he was grateful for the opportunity to be able to help cover sports as Oakes took care of his family.
“I do enjoy most sports and I have a good background knowledge of them. I was hoping I could do a little sports and then ended up being able to do a whole lot,” he said. “Kal is a really, really solid sports reporter, and I’ve followed him on social media just to keep track of Georgetown sports when I’ve been off to college. To be able to fill in that role is a privilege, really, it’s been enjoyable.”
While growing up, Wilson decided to create a family newspaper around age 12. The newspaper was created using Microsoft Word, including an advice column from his older brother.
“It looked good, professional and all. It was just two pages. Nothing fancy… So I’ve known that I wanted to go into journalism for a while. It kind of started from wanting to be close to sports, and then really branched out at EKU. I’m going to be the editor-in-chief this next semester. I’m excited about it,” he said.
Wilson, who said EKU’s previous editor-in-chief, Zach Combest, laid a solid foundation for future journalists at the college, added he is excited to cover upcoming events at the college’s campus, including a Waka Flocka Flame concert during the Big E Bash.
Reflecting on his time with the News-Graphic, Wilson said it has given him the tools necessary to be a successful editor-in-chief for EKU, as well as know how to help in areas he might not have otherwise been prepared for.
“I think working as a team has been good. It’s helped to kind of be able to make sure I’m communicating better, making sure Mike knows what’s going on or the graphic designer, Ashley (McGee), knows what’s going on. Communicating between the newsroom to say here’s this, we’re on or going out and getting photos with Brett, or, you know, anything of that sort.
“It’s been a well-rounded experience. I will say it is pretty cool to be able to see your name on a byline in your hometown paper, like on the front page or something. One of the first stories I did got to be on the front page and that was really cool because I’ve read the News-Graphic on and off a good bit growing up,” he said.
Wilson said now that his time at the News-Graphic has come to a close, he has a new perspective on the journalism industry and how times are changing.
“I think I’ve realized lately, the last couple of years, that it’s probably not a healthy thing to be really, really plugged into national news, but it is a really, really healthy thing to be plugged into your community. Your hometown newspaper is the best way to know everything that’s going on,” he said.
Wilson said he can be reached on Facebook for anyone wishing to keep track of his work.
Emily Perkins can be reached at eperkins@news-graphic.com.