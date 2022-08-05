peter

Peter Wilson

 News-Graphic Photo By Brett Smith

Scott County began seeing a new name in the News-Graphic around the end of May from an Eastern Kentucky University student. Peter Wilson, of Georgetown, is now returning to college with a taste of journalism from his hometown. 

In need of field experience as a requirement for graduation, Wilson said he knew a previous News-Graphic intern and was hopeful for an opportunity to secure a position with his local newspaper. 

