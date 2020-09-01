Scott County Jailer Derran Broyles has reluctantly reopened the Scott County Detention Center after battling a COVID-19 outbreak for almost six weeks..
“We can’t stay closed forever,” Broyles said.
Around July 18, Broyles closed the jail after a cluster of inmates and a staff member were diagnosed with COVID-19. The confirmed cases were isolated and eventually the jail staff took over all trustee duties including laundry and serving meals in order to contain the virus, Broyles said.
The original cases were retested after 16 days as per Centers for Disease Control protocols and tested positive again, he said. So, they waited and tested again days later and they each continued to test positive, he said.
“So, I was then told that a confirmed case could test positive up to two months,” Broyles said. “So, based upon that I made the decision to reopen.”
Closing the jail was a financial burden for the count,y because anyone arrested had to be transported to either the Woodford or Bourbon county jails, he said. It was also difficult for the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgetown Police Department because they had to use their manpower to transport inmates and take them out of Scott County.
Even though the jail is now open, two female inmates have recently tested positive for the coronavirus along with a contract worker. To date the jail has had 18 inmates, two staff members and the contract worker test positive for the coronavirus, Broyles said.
“We’ve done the best we can,” he said. “We have locked down the trustees, in order to limit contact, but we are still having additional cases in spite of our best efforts.
“This is just something we’re going to have to work through.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.