Jane Allen Offutt, 78, a former member of the Georgetown City Council and a former mayoral candidate died Feb. 10 in Lexington.
Offutt ran for mayor of Georgetown in 1981 at a time when few women ran for political office. She was a member of the city council at the time.
She was instrumental in helping establish ambulance services in Georgetown. She is also known for challenging the state incentives granted by the state for the soon-to-be-built Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky plant. She insisted the plant’s original plans would contaminate nearby Elkhorn Creek, according to her obituary. As a direct result of her challenge, Toyota agreed to build an on-site waste water treatment plant that treated effluent before it ever left the plant property, states her obituary.
Offutt was a well known activist and fundraiser, especially for The Sayre School. Other causes she championed included: The Lexington Hearing and Speech Center, Hospice of the Bluegrass, The Kentucky Horse Park and the Headley-Whitney Museum.
In 2000, she established Offutt Realty.
She is survived by her husband, Bill and her children Jane and William.
A memorial service is planned. Burial will be private.
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.