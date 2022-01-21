While the original virus struck senior citizens especially hard earlier in the pandemic, the latest COVID wave in Scott County is hammering young people, including babies.
Scott County has one of Kentucky’s highest vaccination rates at 65.92 percent partially vaccinated with at least one dose and 57.35 percent fully vaccinated, but its senior citizens are over 95 percent vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Vaccination rates for younger people, including teenagers, is hovering around 40 percent. There is no vaccine for anyone under four years of age.
Hospitalizations for COVID have increased 73 percent over the past 14 days in Scott County, according to The New York Times COVID Data Tracker.
December was a brutal month for the county with 1,198 confirmed COVID cases — at that time the most active month for the county since the pandemic began. As of Jan. 18, Scott County has already recorded 2,252 confirmed cases, including five days with over 200 confirmed cases this month. The Scott County Public Health Department has hundreds of cases backlogged, indicating these numbers are under-reported.
Almost half January’s cases fall into the 18-to-40 age group with 1,053 through Jan. 18, followed by the 41-to-64 age group with 672. There have been 396 confirmed cases of young people under the age of 18, including several babies too young for vaccines, according to WEDCO statistics. The over 64 age group — the age group with the highest vaccination rate — has had 131 confirmed cases this month.
There have been 19 hospitalizations, including eight people who are vaccinated, 10 people who are unvaccinated and one whose vaccination status is unknown.
“We are seeing more hospitalizations,” said Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director. “The stays overall seem to be shorter. To give you an idea, we had roughly six in our local hospital a month ago, now we are ranging anywhere from 12-to-15 the past three weeks.”
Since the latest surge began, the hospital has had multiple patients are on ventilators when typically there is only one or less, health officials have reported.
The New York Times COVID Data Tracker has 78 deaths recorded for Scott County, although there was a death this week. WEDCO has reported five COVID deaths this month.
The Georgetown Community Hospital has started requiring surgical grade masks for all patients and visitors. Cloth masks, bandanas or face shields will not be accepted, according to hospital officials.
