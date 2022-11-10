jenkins

Mayor-elect Burney Jenkins shakes the hand of Georgetown City Council member Todd Stone Tuesday at his watch party. 

 News-Graphic Photo By James Scogin

A former educator and coach, Burney Jenkins sees himself as a consensus builder.

That message resonated with Georgetown voters Tuesday as Jenkins defeated long-time city council member David Lusby for mayor with 58.77 percent of the vote. The historic election also made Jenkins’ the city’s first Black mayor.

