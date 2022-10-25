Candidates vying for an important political role in Georgetown recently took center stage at the Scott County Public Library during the News-Graphic’s mayoral forum, a public Q-and-A meet that has become a tradition over the years.
Burney Jenkins and David Lusby stood before a full house Thursday night, where they took turns answering important questions pertaining to Georgetown and the leading role they hope to fill as mayor.
David Thompson acted as moderator asking questions of the two candidates.
The opening question was centered on the experience in holding an elected office and what assurance voters would have that they would be an effective mayor. By way of a coin toss, Jenkins was given the opportunity to answer first.
Though he has never held an elected position, Jenkins told those in attendance that his 46 years in education and sports officiating qualify him for the duties a mayor has as a leader in the community they serve.
“I’ve been an administrator, not just at the local level, but on the state level and even on the national level,” he said. “I can assure you I can do this job.”
Jenkins added he has contributed as a taxpayer and a lifelong citizen to his community, enabling him to lead Georgetown into the future.
Since he has served on the Georgetown City Council for the past 29 years, Lusby was asked how he plans to conduct business as mayor when city business might conflict with one or more of his private businesses. Lusby has been noted as being a successful developer in his community, with both property holdings and businesses.
Lusby said there have been times when conflicts do arise, but city council members have normally been able to recuse themselves or abstain from voting when needed.
“As mayor, you’re really not voting on issues very often unless there was a tie vote, a 4-4 vote, which is extremely rare,” he said. “If the situation did arise, I would certainly recuse myself as I’ve done in the past, and I’ll certainly do that in the future.”
A follow-up question also asked Lusby about concerns locals might have about him using his position as a council member to build his business, something Lusby began answering with a bit of history on beginning his professional real estate career 35 years ago. He noted he has been successful on his projects not only in Georgetown but throughout central Kentucky.
“I’m not involved with city government in any of those other communities,” he said.
Jenkins took the floor again with a question addressing changes he anticipates himself making if elected as mayor, to which he quickly answered with the goal of transparency in mind.
“Letting the people know prior to any decision that you’ve made, what you’re going to do and then communicate that to them. Not just sitting in the office, but actually going out like I’m doing now and campaigning. Do the same thing when you talk with people, getting input from them so they can help me make a good decision that’s going to affect them,” he said.
The next question was addressed to both candidates, tackling the issue about trusting local government. The candidates were asked how they plan to ensure voters that city government will be transparent and open if they were to be elected mayor.
“You will be able to come and talk to us,” Jenkins said. “We’re not going to have any locked doors. We’re going to open up to where you can come in and talk to me if you’ve got a concern.”
Jenkins said a lot of people don’t have great things to say about politics in government. He added it’s one of his primary goals as mayor to get out and talk to people so voters know his office has the best interest in mind for them.
Lusby seemed to be in disagreement about the city’s past and current transparency, stating “everything we do is in the public’s eye” as he referenced the News-Graphic’s coverage of city council meetings and important decisions. He added each meeting is also recorded and streamed online, with all important decisions making their way into the newspaper.
“We’ve always been transparent. There’s not an issue with transparency at the city level or at the county level in this community,” Lusby said.
Thompson, asked Lusby what he thinks his greatest strength is that will serve him as mayor. After working with government for 29 years, Lusby said it’s clear that his experience with the city sets him apart from his competition.
“I’ve worked with four different mayors over four different decades. Like I said, for the past 29 years, I’ve learned from each and every one of those mayors,” Lusby said. “I look forward to serving as mayor and utilizing some of those skills that I’ve obtained.”
Jenkins said his strong suit is his leadership and ability to communicate when given the opportunity to answer the same question. He said although he knows there will always be mistakes along the way, he is hopeful to learn from them and continue his growth as a leader.
“I still believe that communication is one of the biggest components of helping the community, to be successful as a leader, as a mayor,” he said.
Conversely, the two were then asked about their greatest weakness that would challenge them in the position. Jenkins said learning the ins and outs of local government would be his challenge, but one he is willing to address head on. Lusby jokingly answered public speaking, promising to “work on it.”
The candidates were asked for their opinion on the single greatest issue facing Georgetown over the next four years that they would aim to resolve. Lusby was given the first chance to answer, when he noted concerns relating to the city’s finances and managing the $30 million budget has almost always been at the forefront.
“It’s something that you have to watch and you have to understand and you have to manage. You have to navigate. There’s a lot that goes into it, but managing the city’s finances, that responsibility is significant,” he said.
Jenkins was focused on a different perspective, pointing out that controlling growth would be the real issue the city faces.
“As we found out, we’re one of the fastest growing counties in the state, and we have to make sure that as mayor and the council that we are all invested. That our resources — water, fire, police services, EMTs — not to get so far ahead that we cannot provide those basic services to this community,” he said.
The next question offered a chance for Jenkins to further his discussion about first responder employees, including the pay and benefits that have seemingly been a challenge for Georgetown. Thompson said that current Mayor Tom Prather and the city council recently took steps to address the issue, but many believe work remains.
Jenkins said he agrees there is still much to be done in regards to keeping first responders.
“To keep them here, we’re going to have to pay them to keep them here. As a council and as a mayor, we have to come up with some creative ways to actually be competitive to where we can keep our responders here,” he said.
Jenkins added he has talked with several individuals about coming up with a plan to work with the budget to make sure those needs are met.
Lusby said the council has made “huge strides” to increase pay for emergency responders, with 2019 being the first step with police, fire and 9-1-1 dispatch.
“We increased police officer pay about $8,600 over about a two-year period, and we did that because we did a wage analysis. We compared Georgetown-Scott County to 17 other communities and realized that we were in the lower spectrum of that study,” Lusby said.
He added firefighter pay also went up $11,900.
“We identified the problem but more will need to be done. There’s no question we are competing with other communities, and it’s a challenge,” Lusby said.
He also took it a step further and discussed a 9-1-1 fee that allowed the city to give the raises, which generated roughly $1.2 million to implement the increases.
“I know not everybody likes to talk about fees or taxes, nor do I. We’ve kept Georgetown’s taxes very low, as you may know, over the past 30 years,” he said. “That was the only way to put the payment increase in place.”
Stormwater was another issue brought before the candidates, with Lusby answering the question first.
“Our community has $82 million worth of stormwater improvements in the ground. Obviously, Georgetown’s been here for a couple hundred years, and the stormwater improvements that you don’t think about have to be managed and maintained,” he said.
Lusby said many communities have a stormwater management fee, something the city has looked into with Strand Engineering from Lexington. He added it would be an option for Georgetown to help the city manage and handle its stormwater problems.
Jenkins continued the discussion about a potential stormwater issue in Georgetown, who said he agreed with Lusby’s argument about the need for further analysis.
“Sewer capacity is not an attractive subject, but certainly one Georgetown government has had to face in recent years. What is your assessment about how GMWSS has managed to increase consumer capacity over the last few years, and what do you believe needs to happen to enable the city to continue to provide adequate sewer capacity?” Thompson asked the candidates.
Jenkins said it is one of the basic services that are needed in the city and county. He said to have it, clean water is a must.
“To do that, we have to look at, structurally, where the water is coming in,” he said. “As mayor, I’m going to work hard with the Georgetown water department to find better ways to do that.”
Lusby said some of the engineering for the water and sewer plans wasn’t designed to the standards needed. He added it was discovered early in the project that there was still a cost associated with it at roughly $15 million.
“What we’ve learned from this, however, is that going forward the water company is going to request a higher liability coverage on insurance, which is important. What happened in this community is extremely rare. They’re not aware of another situation in the state of Kentucky,” he said.
Perhaps the most discussed issue throughout Scott County is the rate at which the county is growing. Candidates were asked where they see Georgetown over the next 10 years as a result of that growth.
“It’s certainly going to continue to grow. Our community has a comprehensive plan, and it’s the people’s plan,” Lusby said, explaining that it helps to decide where growth will take place in the community.
“We are an economic driver for the state of Kentucky. We’re important to the state and the growth in this community. The economic growth is not just important to us, but it’s important to the state,” he said.
Jenkins said he sees the city being strong from its growth, but the city would need to be responsible in ensuring services like police and fire are growing at much the same rate. He said the plan Lusby referred to is a good idea, but he would like to see everyday people taking part in its creation to have input as to “where we’re going” and that they agree with the decisions being made.
“They have the right to say, ‘Maybe we need to slow down and think about this.’ I am very proactive on making sure people get involved in growth decisions that affect this community,” he said.
A possible merger of city and county fire departments was also mentioned during the forum, asking candidates for their opinion.
“Again, we have to ensure that we protect people here. If merging is the way we can do it, then that would be something we need to look at,” Jenkins said. “If we’re able to continue to provide services with no issues, okay. But if we’re not, if we’re short-handed… then we may have to merge to ensure that people here are protected.”
Lusby said he is receptive to having a group perform an evaluation and study, noting it is something that happened in the past that may need to be revisited.
“I think that we need to look at all options when it comes to either improving services or being more efficient, and potentially, this could be a way to do that,” he said. “One of the benefits that this community has, we don’t just have an inner-local agreement, we have an automatic aid in Georgetown-Scott County, which means… whoever can respond the quickest and most efficient way, they’re going to respond. We’re blessed to have two full-time fire departments.”
Thompson questioned the two on their opinion regarding growth in all sectors of the city’s economy, including residential, retail, commercial and industrial.
“When Toyota decided that they were coming to Georgetown, our trajectory changed forever, and what we learned was that when you have industrial growth come into a community to the magnitude that Toyota brought, there’s going to be residential growth to follow,” Lusby said.
Jenkins also mentioned Toyota and how the company changed things in Georgetown and Scott County.
“I believe that we have to take a closer look at growth and making sure that we are not behind on making sure that things are done correctly,” Jenkins said, adding again the need for the community’s voice in managing the growth process.
The two responded to another question framed around the community in which people want to live, work and play, including what needs to happen to maintain it.
Jenkins said when he came to the community in 1972 as a freshman, it was his love for the town and its people that kept him here.
“I think people want to come here. I’ve met a lot of people who just recently moved to Georgetown, and their biggest take away that I took away from this was that it’s a very good community,” he said. “We need other recreational things, but as for a town of this size, it is a great place to be.”
Similarly, Lusby said people he has helped relocate to Georgetown share with him “what a wonderful community” Georgetown-Scott County is and some of the things that appeal to them, including the low tax rates and the other services provided.
“That’s why things that attract young people are important. They’re important to me and those are things that I want to continue to work with, continue to build upon and continue to improve,” he said.
Private company garbage collection was another issue brought before the mayoral candidates, prompting questions about their opinion of the change and how they believe the city should address the concerns.
Lusby said from a majority standpoint, the community wanted the landfill previously being used to be closed, which moved the city to put out a bid. He added Republic Services ended up giving the city the best price.
“Any time you make a dramatic change, a paradigm shift in how you do something, there’s going to be some bumps. People don’t like change, and I get that, but I talk to people every day that haven’t had any problems,” Lusby said. “We want to help those. We opened up our lines at city hall… to try to help facilitate those issues.”
He added the city’s public works department has also been lending a hand when needed though much work is left to be done, including evaluations about service from Republic every six months.
Jenkins said as a constituent in the community, “I wish somebody had told us that was going to happen.
“I wish that somebody from the council, the mayor, somebody, communicated that they were thinking about doing this,” he said. “When you get input from people in this community, you’re going to find out what kind of concerns they have for their office.”
Jenkins said he knows firsthand the trouble individuals are experiencing with their trash pickup, noting his own instances when services were not administered. He proposed an action plan for corrections that need to be implemented with the help of the community to “put them (Republic) on our timeline” for things needing to be worked on.
As time permitted, some citizens were also allowed to stand and ask the candidates questions, ranging anywhere from the building torn down on South Broadway near Garth Elementary School or current legislation being passed. Jenkins and Lusby were then given an opportunity to share closing statements with those in attendance, hoping to secure their vote in the upcoming November General Election.