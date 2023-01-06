New mayor Burney Jenkins and a new council, which includes three new members, will hold its first council meeting Monday at 6 p.m. at the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services administration building at 1000 West Main St.

Alonzo Allen, Sonja Wilkins-Brent and Millie Conway will be joining incumbents who were re-elected, Willow Hambrick, Greg Hampton, Connie Tackett, Todd Stone and Mark Showalter, on the new council. Conway previously served on the city council from 2015-18, while Allen and Wilkins-Brent will be on the council for the first time.

