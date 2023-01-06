New mayor Burney Jenkins and a new council, which includes three new members, will hold its first council meeting Monday at 6 p.m. at the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services administration building at 1000 West Main St.
Alonzo Allen, Sonja Wilkins-Brent and Millie Conway will be joining incumbents who were re-elected, Willow Hambrick, Greg Hampton, Connie Tackett, Todd Stone and Mark Showalter, on the new council. Conway previously served on the city council from 2015-18, while Allen and Wilkins-Brent will be on the council for the first time.
The agenda was not finalized at press time, but the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services rate increase proposal had not been placed on Monday’s agenda. The utility is owned by the city.
Since late November, a GMWSS rate hike proposal of 61 percent over a two-year period has been the primary focus of the city council, including a five-hour meeting during its last meeting in 2022. The rate increase is necessary due to engineering issues during planning and construction of Waste Water Treatment Plant One and interest miscalculations included in a 2019 rate study, according to GMWSS officials.
Originally, GMWSS officials said the rate increase needed to be passed prior to the start of the new year so it could be imposed with January 2023 billings which would be mailed in February. However, an alternate financing plan presented by former council member David Lusby was offered and at that time GMWSS officials said the rate increase should be approved prior to March, 2023. Even so, the alternative plan would reduce the initial rate increase to 19 percent, but at the end of three years the rate increase would actually be about 62.5 percent.
GMWSS officials have said the rate increase is necessary to meet construction obligations for WWTP One. Multiple change orders were passed last year by the council that will come due later this year.
During the December 2022 council meeting, a special examination of GMWSS, its finances and the board was requested by the state auditor. The state auditor conducts an annual audit of the city and GMWSS as required by law.