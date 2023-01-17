Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins recalled the Civil Rights Movement and how struggles do not define a person during the keynote speech at the annual breakfast kicking off Martin Luther King Jr. legacy celebrations in Scott County, Saturday.
The event was hosted by the Scott County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the oldest civil rights organization in America.
Jenkins, Georgetown’s first Black mayor, recalled being forced to drink from a different water fountain, use a different restroom, sit in a different section of the bus and balcony of movie theaters when he was young. What he gained from those trials, he said, was an understanding that struggles do not define a person. Jenkins said he recalled that he was one of a handful of Black incoming freshmen at Georgetown College, but he had an opportunity to learn, graduate from Georgetown College and go on to serve his community.
Thanks to Dr. King and others, Jenkins said he was able to become an educator and now is Georgetown’s mayor. It would have been impossible for a Black person to be elected Georgetown’s mayor in the 1970s, he said. Patience and waiting on God’s timing were the keys for Jenkins to accomplish so much as an educator and now serve as mayor, he said.
John Douglas, NAACP chapter President spoke on how Dr. King’s important work allowed all in attendance to be able to come together as one people. He welcomed several organizations in attendance, including members of Georgetown City Council, Georgetown College, First Christian Church, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Democratic Executive Committee, and the Scott County Public Library. Dr. Uneeda Bryant professor at the University of Kentucky noted how Jenkins is evidence of Dr. King’s work in civil rights. In 1982, Barbara Tilford was the first Black woman elected to city council and Scott County saw its first African American police chief with the appointment of Chester Palmer. Sandra Chambers-Reed, accompanied by Charles Little, led the audience in singing the hymn “Take My Hand,” “Precious Lord” and the anthem “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around.”
King was born on Jan. 15, 1929 and would have been 94 Sunday. A meet-and-greet and March was held Monday afternoon.