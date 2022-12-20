It will be 11 days before he becomes mayor, but on Sunday Burney Jenkins was sworn in as Georgetown’s first Black mayor.
Elected city officials must be sworn in prior to taking office, although the law does not set a specific time table. Because of its historic significance and the approaching holidays, Jenkins’ transition team chose to hold a ceremony two weeks before Jenkins officially becomes mayor on Jan. 1, 2023.
The historic ceremony was witnessed by almost 200 friends and supporters, which was held on the Georgetown College campus and hosted by President Dr. Rosemary Allen. Jenkins is a Georgetown College graduate.
“For me to stand up here and tell you what this means to me — I don’t think I can do that,” Jenkins said prior to the swearing in. Those words cannot truly express how I am feeling at this point in time. I came out of the projects when most people — in the 50s and 60s — did not give me much of a chance to do anything, The thing that is about to happen here is nothing short of a miracle.
“If you look where I came from, I didn’t have much growing up, coming up. My parents were loving and did the best they could. But never at any given time did I not have a roof over my head. Yeah, there were nights I went to bed hungry, but God always found a way. God always does things well, and he has never disappointed me in my life. So, from this point on, I am going to continue to look to the hills, which cometh thy help. I am hoping and praying that God gives us, and this council the wisdom to do this: People first, in every decision, every day.”
The crowd was enthusiastic, giving Jenkins a standing ovation.
Harold Dean Jessie who spearheads Jenkins’ transition team, praised Jenkins and said he was always “among the people.” Jessie also called the incoming council, “...the strongest” ever.
Allen noted that Jenkins was a Georgetown College graduate, as well as Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington and Scott County Schools Superintendent Billy Parker.
Other members of the council were also sworn in by Circuit Judge Jeremy Mattox including first-time council members Alonzo Allen, Sonja Wilkins Brent, and Millie Conway who returns to the council after serving 2015-18. Incumbents include: Willow Hambrick, Greg Hampton, Mark Showalter, Todd Stone, Connie Tackett.
Allen and Brent are Black, which makes this one of the most diverse governments in Georgetown history.
Jenkins is a retired educator and coach. This will be his first elected office.