Mayor-elect Burney Jenkins is sworn in alongside his wife, Trina, by Scott County Circuit Court Judge Jeremy Maddox during Sunday’s ceremony, held at Georgetown College’s Ensor Learning Center.

 News-Graphic Photo By Rosemary Kelley

It will be 11 days before he becomes mayor, but on Sunday Burney Jenkins was sworn in as Georgetown’s first Black mayor.

Elected city officials must be sworn in prior to taking office, although the law does not set a specific time table. Because of its historic significance and the approaching holidays, Jenkins’ transition team chose to hold a ceremony two weeks before Jenkins officially becomes mayor on Jan. 1, 2023.

