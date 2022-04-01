Jersey Mikes dedicates the month of March to the ‘Month of Giving’, where they hope to raise $15 million for the athletes of the Special Olympics. And here in Georgetown, Wednesday, March 30th, Jersey Mikes is donating 100 percent of its sales to the Special Olympics for their ‘Day of Giving’.
The Georgetown location has already raised $5,600 this month, but with 100 percent of its sales being donated on March 30, they are expecting to reach $12,000 in funds, but hope to pass that estimate.
“We are raising donations to help the athletes make it to the event, I know I’d feel left out if I couldn’t go, so I’m glad we can help them get there,” said Ben Genoese, the franchisee/manager of Georgetown’s Jersey Mike’s located at 100 Ikebana Path.
The 2022 Special Olympics USA games will have more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states, as well as the Caribbean. The event will take place June 5-12 in Orlando and will be part of the largest humanitarian event in Florida’s history.
