LOUISVILLE — Winning jockey John Velazquez aboard Malathaat is congratulated by Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard second place Search Results after they crossed the finish line at the Kentucky Oaks last Friday.
Both Malathaat and Search Results were undefeated going into the Oaks and the two thoroughbreds engaged in a fierce duel down the stretch. The Oaks runs on the Friday prior to the Kentucky Derby and is for three-year-old fillies.
John Velazquez is a skilled jockey who also serves as a mentor to young jockeys, said photographer John Stephen Hockensmith who captured the special moment between the two jockeys. Ortiz gave Velazquez a high-five in a show of sportsmanship and respect after the two engaged in a tense race to the wire.
Velazquez had a huge weekend as following up his Kentucky Oaks victory by capturing his fourth Kentucky Derby Saturday aboard Medina Spirit. He also won the 2020 Kentucky Derby on Authentic and is now only the seventh jockey to win consecutive Kentucky Derby’s.
These photos were provided by Georgetown photographer Hockensmith who has photographed 27 Kentucky Derby events. More of Hockensmith’s photos can be seen on Page 5B. Hockensmith is the owner and operator of Hockensmith’s Fine Art Editions Gallery and Press.