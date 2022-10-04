Wiiliam A. Jones

Wiiliam A. Jones

 Photo Submitted

William A. Jones, the former Georgetown College president who was fired amidst allegations of sexual misconduct with a college employee, has filed a lawsuit against the college claiming defamation and breach of conduct.

The lawsuit was filed late Thursday and coincided with the inauguration of Jones’ successor, Dr. Rosemary Allen and the school’s Homecoming festivities.

