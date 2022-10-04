William A. Jones, the former Georgetown College president who was fired amidst allegations of sexual misconduct with a college employee, has filed a lawsuit against the college claiming defamation and breach of conduct.
The lawsuit was filed late Thursday and coincided with the inauguration of Jones’ successor, Dr. Rosemary Allen and the school’s Homecoming festivities.
In the lawsuit and press release from his attorneys, Jones denies any sexual misconduct. The lawsuit was filed in Franklin County Circuit Court and names as defendants the school, its president, board of trustees and administration. The school has declined to comment on the suit.
Jones was fired in November after a college employee said she was sexually assaulted on a school-sponsored trip. In February, another woman filed a civil lawsuit against Jones and Georgetown College for sexual harassment and retaliation claiming she followed Jones from Kansas to Georgetown.
“Throughout the last 11 months, Mr. Jones has been defamed, libeled, slandered, placed in false light and forever damaged in his professional and personal life due to an ugly vendetta that involved disgusting acts of racism and threats of sexual assault by a social fraternity to one of Jones’ own daughters and the ultimate suspension of that fraternity, Kappa Alpha Order from the Georgetown College Campus that resulted not in widespread support for the protection of young college students and the end of institutional racism on our college campuses, but rather in retribution and ultimate termination of Mr. Jones from his position at the College,” states a press release from his attorney Kyle Thompson. “In addition to the heinous and indefensible acts of certain members of the Board who hold dear allegiances to a fraternal order that quite literally deems General Robert E. Lee, the Commander of the Confederate Army, during the ugliest time in our country’s history, as their spiritual leader, two women brought untrue and libelous claims against Mr. Jones that have now been proven to be false on every level.
“Instead of performing their due diligence as required by Title IX of the Code of the 1972 Education Amendments and providing a required thorough investigation and public hearing, Mr. Jones was summarily terminated from his position just hours after these false allegations were levied against him, without cause, and without any finding of wrongdoing on any act of sexual misconduct towards any woman in his life, including these women. Mr. Jones was not, and is not a sexual predator, criminal, or a threat to any person in this community or beyond. Mr. Jones was the subject of a conspiracy, by two women that were determined to cash out on false claims of sexual assault and harassment in an effort that one participant called, in an electronic communication that we have in our possession, her ‘Me, Too’ movement against Mr. Jones. Co-counsel and I are in possession of thousands of texts and electronic communications from both women that will prove that Mr. Jones never committed any act of sexual misconduct or sexual assault or any act of violence of any kind towards any woman, not just a work colleague at Georgetown College, as alleged by the College in their defamatory statements to the press, actually released before Mr. Jones knew of his termination and that have essentially ruined the personal and professional lives of Mr. Jones, his wife, and their children and intentionally inflicted extreme emotional distress that has taken his family through a living hell.”
The lawsuit is seeking a public apology and retraction of all defamatory and false statements made against Jones that have been published in every media outlet to which Georgetown College sent press releases, as well as full-page advertisements in each online and print edition of those media outlets, Thompson said in his press release. In addition, Jones is also seeking punitive damages for lost wages and pain and suffering.